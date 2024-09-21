I’m in Love With the Unexpected Twist on This Gallery Wall (It Makes the Room Look So Large!)
Gallery walls are a go-to design move, and for good reason. They’re a renter-friendly way to personalize a space, display treasured pieces, and fill a blank, dull wall. But they’re for way more than just art and photos; people have branched out from hanging more than just striking pieces of framed artwork.
Creative folks have hung gallery walls using plates, tapestries, textiles, souvenirs, and a series of different mirrors. Using only mirrors to create a gallery wall became a trend in 2021, and I’m glad to see that it’s stuck around. It has several benefits beyond looking nice. It makes smaller spaces feel larger by reflecting light, which might be a cheaper alternative than curating a wall full of art. (Plus, who doesn’t need a mirror or two to look at themselves before heading out the door?)
That’s why I was so excited to see the mirror gallery wall in El’s colorful home in Melbourne. When El moved into her new-build home, which was all white, she referred to it as her “blank canvas.” She had never picked up a paintbrush, but after losing her husband, she found that reimagining the home helped her grief. Soon, it became a space that felt like a celebration every time you walked through the door.
“Now, our home is colorful with a cheerful atmosphere. It’s upbeat, vibrant, and joyful with a little bit of vintage thrown in,” El said at the time of the tour.
Vintage touches can be appreciated in the mirror gallery wall, which features nine gorgeous mirrors of all shapes and sizes. El’s home is full of thoughtful objects, and the mirrors help reflect not only the light from the large doors but also the pieces on the other walls of the room.
El’s home is all about having fun, and the mirror gallery wall fits right in. It’s an eye-catching choice that’s a fresh take on the tried-and-true trend. It adds more lightness to the already cheery pink room and makes the space feel bigger. But what I appreciate most about El’s wall is that while none of the mirrors are the same, there’s something about their aesthetic that ties them all together.
Maybe it’s because all of the mirrors are without frames or because their shapes are generally rounded, but they all simultaneously flow together while feeling very individual. If I lived in El’s home, I could stare at this wall for hours and never choose a favorite mirror. If you’d like to see more of this colorful townhouse, visit the full home tour.