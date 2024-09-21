El’s home is all about having fun, and the mirror gallery wall fits right in. It’s an eye-catching choice that’s a fresh take on the tried-and-true trend. It adds more lightness to the already cheery pink room and makes the space feel bigger. But what I appreciate most about El’s wall is that while none of the mirrors are the same, there’s something about their aesthetic that ties them all together.



Maybe it’s because all of the mirrors are without frames or because their shapes are generally rounded, but they all simultaneously flow together while feeling very individual. If I lived in El’s home, I could stare at this wall for hours and never choose a favorite mirror. If you’d like to see more of this colorful townhouse, visit the full home tour.