Nate Berkus Reveals an Underrated Decor Essential He Loves: “They Instantly Elevate a Room”

“The most beautiful spaces are the ones that feel personal and collected, not prescribed,” he said. “That’s what I love about my Pepperidge Farm collaboration; it marries nostalgia with modern design.”



Like a traditional checker pattern on a chessboard, stick to the classics if you want your home to feel timeless — and pick up a set of candlesticks from your local antique store. According to Berkus, you’ll find yourself grabbing them over and over again!