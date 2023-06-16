Nate Berkus Has the “Perfect Solution” for an Organized Fridge
If you’ve been on the internet at any point within the last year, you’ve definitely come across at least one refrigerator restock video. The people who make these videos are wildly organized and know how to perfectly utilize the space inside their fridge using a few extra organization tools. And although he has yet to make a restock video, Nate Berkus (triple Virgo supreme) is one of those people and created his very own storage solutions to get a custom fridge layout.
“So another product from Nate Home that I use all the time, in several places, is the two-tier sliding drawers,” he said in a recent Instagram video. “It’s great because it keeps all the kids’ stuff and fresh fruit super organized.”
He continued, “I don’t love just readjusting the height of all these shelves because sometimes you want something tall, like a water filter, but you don’t want to waste all the space above. This, the two-tiered sliding drawer, is the perfect solution.”
“Great idea,” one person commented. “I do use carousels in mine but that’s space-saving.” Another person added, “This screams Virgo! No one I relate to so much.”
Berkus designed these shelves in three different sizes so you can find one that perfectly fits your specific fridge layout. They’re easy to keep clean (just wipe them down with soapy water), and the clear plastic makes it so easy to see what you have in stock and what needs a refill.
Buy: Nate Home by Nate Berkus 2-Tier Sliding Pull-Out Drawer Organizer, $39.99