Nate Berkus Has the “Perfect Solution” for an Organized Fridge

If you’ve been on the internet at any point within the last year, you’ve definitely come across at least one refrigerator restock video. The people who make these videos are wildly organized and know how to perfectly utilize the space inside their fridge using a few extra organization tools. And although he has yet to make a restock video, Nate Berkus (triple Virgo supreme) is one of those people and created his very own storage solutions to get a custom fridge layout.