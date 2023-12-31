Nate Berkus’ Hot Tip for Folding Sweatpants Will Transform Your Drawers

This folding method would also work great for jeans and other pants if they’re also being stored in a drawer.



Berkus has admitted in the past that he’s a nerd about organization tips and tricks. As mentioned, he also recently geeked out over a belt storage tip he saw online that doesn’t leave loose tails that unwind. And he posted another video earlier this year about how he folds his blankets in thirds (and then in thirds again), which also creates “little bricks” that can be easily grabbed from a linen closet or drawer.



Berkus should change his last name to Kondo with all of these tips he’s sharing — your closets and drawers are about to look like museum installations come 2024.