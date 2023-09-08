This DIY No-Sew Ghost Pillow Is Ghoulishly Cute

First, Riley purchased a 16-inch round pillow form from Joann Fabrics (which retails for $15.99), as well as two yards of sherpa fabric (which starts at $16.99 per yard), including both white sherpa and one-eighth yard of black sherpa for the eyes. Next, she draped the white sherpa over the pillow forms, eyeballing how much fabric she needed. After cutting out and gluing the eyes onto the white sherpa, Riley hot-glued the ends, a step she doesn’t recommend for DIYers hoping to wash their ghost pillow later. She finished off by zip-tying a small plush pumpkin from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground onto the white sherpa, and voila! A sweet pillow, without breaking the bank.