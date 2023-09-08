This DIY No-Sew Ghost Pillow Is Ghoulishly Cute
It’s still summer, but Halloween decor lines are already hitting stores in full force. One of the earliest spooky-season trends of 2023? Ghosts everywhere. From adorable pink ceramics to cozy blankets to DIY art, expect to see plenty of friendly ghoulies in the home decor space this fall.
But if you’re looking to add a cute ghost piece to your home, consider trying your hand at a DIY ghost pillow. TikTok content creator Riley of Riley Jane Home Decor recently put this idea into practice, sharing her process of creating her own ghost pillow in a viral video.
First, Riley purchased a 16-inch round pillow form from Joann Fabrics (which retails for $15.99), as well as two yards of sherpa fabric (which starts at $16.99 per yard), including both white sherpa and one-eighth yard of black sherpa for the eyes. Next, she draped the white sherpa over the pillow forms, eyeballing how much fabric she needed. After cutting out and gluing the eyes onto the white sherpa, Riley hot-glued the ends, a step she doesn’t recommend for DIYers hoping to wash their ghost pillow later. She finished off by zip-tying a small plush pumpkin from Target’s Bullseye’s Playground onto the white sherpa, and voila! A sweet pillow, without breaking the bank.
Since Riley shared her DIY hack on August 13, her video has received over 35,000 likes and 630,000 views.
“OMG it’s so cute! I need to make like 12 of them!” one TikToker commented, while another added: “YAASSSSS! I’ve been waiting for a DIY version.”