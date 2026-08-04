Stop Using Your Notes App for Your Shopping List — Try This Practical Alternative Instead

As you see in the video, items added to a list in the “shopping” category will now get automatically sorted into groups like dairy, meat, and personal care, which is ideal for grocery shopping — I can’t count how many times I’ve had my list set up so that “dry shampoo” is right next to “yogurt.” This way, you can create your list to snake through the grocery store as you would in real life. “You can also rearrange the order of the sections,” one commenter noted. “I matched mine to the layout of the grocery store so my list is in order of how I shop.” You can also share lists with other iPhone users, which can be great for families, roommates, or even if you’re prepping for a group trip. Other commenters say that the auto-labeling isn’t perfect, so be sure to double-check it, but it definitely seems like a good way to streamline your shopping.

