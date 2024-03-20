PSA: This Editor-Loved Mop Is at Its Lowest Price in Years

Multiple Apartment Therapy editors use the O-Cedar spin mop, not to mention more than 176,000 Amazon shoppers, and the reviews are unanimous: Using it to clean floors is infinitely easier and more convenient than using a traditional mop.



The two-piece system utilizes a bucket with a built-in wringer that you operate with just a step, as well as a washable, reusable microfiber mop head. You can use plain ol’ water with the O-Cedar, but in case you want a deeper clean on hardwood floors, we’ve also tested these effective enzyme cleaning pods.



The whole system is pretty ingenious, says Best List editor, Britt Franklin. “Compared to all the years I spent hand-wringing mops, I much preferred the pedal wringing of the spin mop’s bucket,” she writes in her review.



The triangular mop head can get into corners and crevices more easily than traditional round or squared-off mop heads, while the 360-degree rotation and telescoping handle that can be extended up to 48 inches means less maneuvering on your end, too. Once you’re done cleaning your floors (and maybe even the walls, if you’re feeling ambitious!), just remove the mop head and toss it into the washer and dryer.



Amazon’s Big Spring Sale only goes through March 25, so be sure to take advantage of this deal on the O-Cedar mop before you start your spring cleaning.



Buy: O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, $31.47 (normally $39.99)