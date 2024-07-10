If you’re a pink fanatic like me, you might feel inclined to make your space even more pink. William suggests the use of accent walls, balanced decor, and a variety of textures. Another way to incorporate pink around the house is by using wall art — such as framed photos, sculptures, or mirrors — for some personalization. Once you’ve established a bit more character in your space, using a multitude of textures can make for a more dynamic room.



If you’re ready to turn it up a notch when it comes to your interior design, you might consider using your favorite color to get started and organize your home around it like I did.