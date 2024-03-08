These 5 Movies Should Win an Oscar for Breathtaking Set Design

Anatomy of a Fall

Justine Triet’s award-winning French legal drama got right to the point within the first twenty minutes of the movie — a woman’s husband fell to his death from their chalet’s balcony, and the remainder of the nearly three-hour long movie dissects the circumstances of his “accidental” fall. I spent a good portion of the movie eyeing the cozy chalet. The secluded chalet seems eerie at first, but the wooden interiors and open terrace feels welcoming, especially with a warm drink.



Located in the snowy mountains of France, the chalet was briefly available to rent on Airbnb, but the link is now inactive, which might be a good thing unless you’d like to relive the plot of the movie. Viewers probably left theaters with questions about the deceased husband, but I’m focused on booking a ski trip and staying in the cozy Airbnb to play the steel drums.



Anatomy of a Fall is available to purchase on Apple TV and Prime Video.