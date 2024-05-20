Padma Lakshmi’s Unexpected Kitchen Cabinet Color Will Make Your Mouth Water
Though it seems like white kitchens will never go out of style, more and more celebrities are taking a step outside the box. From Jeremiah Brent’s dark and moody studio kitchen to Giada De Laurentiis reviving natural wood cabinets, it’s clear that design risks can pay off in a big way. Now, Padma Lakshmi is also sharing her own setup, with cabinets that look bold, warm, and far from the all-white kitchens inspired by your favorite Nancy Meyers film. (They’ll make you hungry to experiment with color!)
On TikTok, Lakshmi, who hosts Taste the Nation on Hulu, has brought fans and followers into her kitchen numerous times to share recipes and cooking tips. Behind her in a recent video, though, you can see her lower cabinets, which are painted a rich brick red color that really brings out the warmth of the copper pots hanging above her sink and the wood grain of her kitchen island.
All of her cabinets are that same gorgeous rust color, and as you can see in the above post, the walls of her kitchen and dining area are actually painted a super-light blue. The hot and cool balance of the colors feels like a metaphor for flavors, and may even add a unique depth to the meals Lakshmi cooks and serves in the space.
If your white cabinets aren’t doing it for you anymore, take a page from Lakshmi’s book and try something bold. She doesn’t reveal the exact paint she used, but you can re-create a similar look with Backdrop’s Bada Bing cabinet color or Behr’s Red Brick S-H-170 for a more subdued look. Either way, you may just find that your meals taste even better when you’re surrounded by delicious color!