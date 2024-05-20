Though it seems like white kitchens will never go out of style, more and more celebrities are taking a step outside the box. From Jeremiah Brent’s dark and moody studio kitchen to Giada De Laurentiis reviving natural wood cabinets, it’s clear that design risks can pay off in a big way. Now, Padma Lakshmi is also sharing her own setup, with cabinets that look bold, warm, and far from the all-white kitchens inspired by your favorite Nancy Meyers film. (They’ll make you hungry to experiment with color!)