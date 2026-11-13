More Homeowners Are Painting Over This Exterior Detail, According to Zillow Data

“Cozy” can mean so many different things to a whole bunch of people. Some may find quaint spaces chock-full of antiques super-cozy, whereas others may want to hunker down in neutral spaces layered in textures and colors. Unsurprisingly, the quest for the ultimate cozy space isn’t going anywhere, according to new data published by Zillow — but it seems more people are hunting for “elevated” coziness. What exactly is elevated coziness, you may wonder? It’s translating into interesting features, especially when it comes to exteriors.