More Homeowners Are Painting Over This Exterior Detail, According to Zillow Data
“Cozy” can mean so many different things to a whole bunch of people. Some may find quaint spaces chock-full of antiques super-cozy, whereas others may want to hunker down in neutral spaces layered in textures and colors. Unsurprisingly, the quest for the ultimate cozy space isn’t going anywhere, according to new data published by Zillow — but it seems more people are hunting for “elevated” coziness. What exactly is elevated coziness, you may wonder? It’s translating into interesting features, especially when it comes to exteriors.
Zillow’s 2027 Home Trends report — which includes data from hundreds of real estate listings on its site, identifying the terms and features that are most appealing to buyers — found that elevated coziness includes a whole lot of color drenching. And the space where it’s most apparent? Exterior brick.
Why More Homeowners Are Rethinking Their Exposed Brick
“‘Cozy’ remains one of the most common catchphrases in listings, but a more polished look is gaining ground,” Zillow’s Home Trends report reads. The term “elevated” has been used more than 70% more in 2026 compared to years past — but one of the breakout trends among these listings is how real estate agents and sellers are conveying that in exterior spaces. Mentions of painted brick exteriors are up 27 percent year-over-year, and analysts are connecting the two.
It’s an interesting (and surprising!) trend, as painted brick is still highly debated (especially on community threads on the internet!). But when done right, you can’t deny that painted brick does offer an elevated look and often turns heads. Many homeowners choose a soft off-white when drenching their brick, which gives the home an English cottage feel. Red brick can sometimes feel dated, whereas creamy white brick will always look timeless.
The Easiest Way to Rejuvenate Old Brick Exteriors
You don’t have to opt for white when painting your brick exterior. The point of “elevated cozy” is to have your home reflect a bit of personality, so that you can feel at peace in your space. If white isn’t true to your aesthetic, you can try a deep, dramatic charcoal; a calming sage green; or even a shabby chic limewash to give the brick Old World charm.
You could also try revamping your exterior trim instead; a warm taupe, deep brown, or muted green will complement any red hue and make the entire exterior look more intentional. A wash of paint could make your home look just a bit more chic and match your personality better than you could have ever imagined.