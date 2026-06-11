Instagram Is Going Wild for This Spanish Artist’s “Fabulous” Bedroom DIY: “Absolutely Gorgeous”
If you’ve been obsessing over trendy bedrooms on social media, you’ll know that upholstered headboards have been overtaking algorithms for more than a few years now. From classic tufted styles to funky patterned designs, my own Pinterest feed is still dominated by these soft, ethereal, and feminine beauties. My obsession recently culminated in me making my own headboard using a shower curtain.
But just because they’ve been trendy for a while doesn’t mean that designers and crafty homemakers are done coming up with new ways to make their own headboards stand out from the crowd. DIY upholstery is a surefire way to make the look your own, but one artist is taking it even further. She’s actually painting directly onto them: yes, that’s right — painting.
What We Know About the Artist Behind These Viral Painted Headboards
Mercedes Parages Revertera is an artist based in Spain who has traditionally specialized in working with a myriad of paints and ceramics. Now, she’s branching out (quite literally) onto a more unconventional canvas: an upholstered headboard. “I began to research how to paint and draw on textiles, especially linen,” she told Elle Decor Spain in 2023, “and that’s how my brand ‘Sedes by MPR‘ was born, a challenge born from my passion for art and nature.”
Her designs are most definitely nature-inspired; most of the headboards feature chinoiserie-style branches that reach up from the base towards the top of the piece. Flowers, fruits, and sometimes even birds adorn the branches, all of which I imagine could make any bedroom feel like a whimsical secret garden.
How to Recreate the Look Yourself
While Revertera is obviously a trained artist, you could definitely recreate this look at home by painting on your own headboard. First, you’ll need to find a headboard in a solid, light-colored fabric. Revertera paints on linen exclusively: “Linen allows me to paint nature on nature,” she told Spanish magazine Mujerhoy. “It’s a material I love because it’s warm, natural, and I’m fascinated by how the colors look on the fabric, as well as its feel and color, the way it drapes.”
If you’re on a tighter budget, though, I’d bet a cotton blend or other tightly-woven fabric would do. Once you have your canvas prepped, then you’ll just need to pick up a selection of fabric paints, and voilà! With a steady hand and some patience, you too could be sleeping in your very own secret garden every night.
Painted upholstery is an ingenious way to add some personality to any piece of furniture. As the demand for personalized and unique spaces continues to grow, I think we’ll be seeing a lot more of this in the months to come — at least I hope so. The result is truly stunning; a piece like that creates a natural focal point for your bedroom and turns your headboard into a conversation starter. Would you try this in your space?
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