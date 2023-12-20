The Unexpected $22 Item I Always Use When I Fly (and It Helps Workout Recovery, Too!)

I was so impressed by these compression socks that I bought another pair earlier this year. I’ve worn them on flights to Europe, cross-country flights, long car rides, after running, during running, and while sleeping. They’ve really decreased leg fatigue when I’ve traveled, so much so that though I was desperately fighting jet lag in Paris, my legs had no problem walking 20,000+ steps per day. As for recovery after workouts, these socks have been instrumental in helping with shin pain. I usually put them on after I run and sleep in them if I can tell that my shins are twinging after a run. When my shins were in bad shape two years ago when I was training for a half-marathon, I even wore compression socks when I ran. I was worried that they’d be too tight but they felt comfortable throughout.