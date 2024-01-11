You’ll Want to Buy Several of Walmart’s $5 Pink Mugs for All Your Galentines
Can you believe that Valentine’s Day is already around the corner? If you’ve visited a store like Target or HomeGoods in the last two weeks, you’ll notice that the Christmas decorations have quickly been replaced with aisles full of pink and red items. And in case you’re shopping for a significant other or creating a V-Day basket for your gal pals, Walmart has a holiday mug that is so cute that you might end up buying one for yourself.
The 15-ounce pink ceramic mug is covered in hearts that are subtle enough to make this a perfect year-round mug. For only $5, the mug is an affordable way to bring a smile to your face in the morning, and it would pair well with Walmart’s heart-shaped plates. If your loved one is a coffee or tea drinker, this is a good opportunity to stuff a bag of coffee beans or a handful of tea bags into the mug for an additional present.
According to the product’s reviews, shoppers are praising the mug for its size, design, and durability.
“This is a nice mug with a timeless sentiment etched beautifully on the front of it,” someone commented. “The mug’s craftsmanship seems to be of high quality.” Others have said it is the perfect mug for a cozy beverage, as it fits “almost two cups” of liquid. Seems like this cup is convenient for a warm cup of hot chocolate!
The mug is microwave- and dishwasher-safe, and with over 70 five-star reviews it is a must-have for yourself and your loved ones.