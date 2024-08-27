The “Perfect” Collapsible Organizer That’ll Instantly Declutter Any Room (It’s on Sale!)
Like most home retailers, QVC has officially launched its Labor Day deals. Only this time around, the site’s massive clearance section is on sale, meaning you get discounts on discounts! You can always find treasures in QVC’s sale section, but speaking from experience, you never know exactly what products you’ll get. Sometimes it’s laden with beauty and fashion items, and other times there’s more to shop for the home. If you’ve been after some new organizers, you’re in luck this week. We found a variety of bins, baskets, and other storage solutions while scrolling through the markdowns, but one in particular caught our eye. We’ve never seen an organizer quite like the Pop-It collapsible 3-basket tower. This basket system has a design that’s unique, compact, and versatile enough to be used in just about any room. And, of course, it’s on sale. Snag it for 40% off while it’s still in stock!
What Is the Pop-It Collapsible 3-Basket Tower?
Loyal readers know we’re all about the collapsible organizers here at AT, and this find is a prime example of why. Even when it’s fully expanded, it doesn’t take up a lot of space — and yet it still manages to corral clutter. As its name states, the organizer has three tiered baskets made of durable mesh. Use them to hold hair and beauty products in the bathroom, office supplies in your workspace, or even produce in the kitchen. You can easily move the organizer around, thanks to its lightweight construction of 11 pounds and the handle attached to the top basket. It sits discreetly out of the way; you can place it in a tight corner without worrying whether it’ll fit. The basket system’s simple black design also means it’ll blend in with the rest of the room. You can even dress it up with a plant or two! Should you decide to stow it away, you can simply press down on the top basket to collapse the entire system — it’s that easy.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“This is a great organizer that looks cute, too. First of all it’s super easy to ‘put together’ — all you do is expand it from top to bottom and lock in place. Easy-peasy — 2 minutes. I have it in the laundry room to hold my rechargeable small shampooer, wipes, aerosol disinfectant, and extra dryer balls. This makes things very accessible and has a small footprint. Good buy!” —AnneX
“Love, love, love this product! This unit is very easy to set up and holds a lot! I put all my shower bottles in it and have it sitting right next to the shower. Now I can easily select which fragrance I want to use for my shower. I also store towels and hair care products in it.” —tigerlilly59
“Perfect for my intentions. Fits well in the space and looks lovely. No complaints.” —Cynthia
If you’ve been looking for a substantial storage solution that doesn’t require as much assembly, take up as much space, or cost as much as a traditional shelf, look no further than the Pop-It basket system. It’s sure to sell fast now that it’s on sale for less than $50, so don’t hesitate to grab yours!
Buy: Pop-It Collapsible 3-Basket Tower, $45.99 (normally $77)