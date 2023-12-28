This Collapsible $65 Storage Rack Set Will Help You Get Everything Organized in 2024

“I needed a rack to store things in my apartment but am 76 and had to have something easy to assemble. I saw this on QVC one night and ordered it. True to its word, I had two sets put together in minutes.” – evenpar

“A big WOW for this product. First of all so simple to put together – just unfold and use a couple of hand screws that are provided. I did not even have to look at the directions. These are really beautifully made – heavy duty and very attractive. I’m using them side by side in my bedroom closet. I had so much “stuff” on the floor of the closet and now it’s so much better organized and easy to get to.” – Franandzoe

“I ordered 1 of these, then another and then ordered two more. It’s exactly what I needed to get organized. I have had to downsize and don’t have the room I used to have. These fit the bill perfectly. They are substantial, easy to set up and I’m a happy camper. I got four sets and it’s great that I can maximize space, by going vertical. They are wide enough to hold a substantial basket. So happy with these and they look great.” – Love wins