This Collapsible $65 Storage Rack Set Will Help You Get Everything Organized in 2024
Getting organized in the New Year and sticking with it for the months to follow might sound like a lofty resolution, but it’s not nearly as difficult as it seems once you have all of the right products. Of course, there are several strategies you can employ that’ll make it easier — like getting rid of unnecessary items and tackling each area in stages — but the truth is, having an organizer that works in every space is key.
Fortunately, there’s no shortage of ingenious products out there, and we’re always on the lookout for them. QVC is always our first stop when we want to get our space in order, whether it be the cabinet under the sink or in the closet. We’ve just come across another one that you can get your hands on just in time for 2024, and better yet, it’s almost half off. Here’s why the Pop-It Stackable and Collapsible Storage Rack Set should go straight into your cart.
What is the Pop-It Set of 2 Stackable and Collapsible Storage Racks?
The best thing about these shelves is how versatile they are — they can go in every room, and more than one reviewer reported that once they purchased one, they went right back to QVC to get another. In fact, you can stack up to four units on top of each other, so it would definitely be a good idea to grab another if you need a full shelving unit. They can serve as garage storage, extra shelves in the pantry, a shoe rack at the bottom of the closet, and more.
With one set, you can place the two pieces next to each other, stack them, or have each piece perform entirely different functions in separate spaces. Whichever route you choose, the shelving will help you make use of vertical space and lift your belongings off of the floor — a ton of belongings, at that, because each section can hold about 100 pounds each when stacked or 150 pounds each when standing on their own. When all is said and done, you can even take out the screws by hand and collapse the legs so it’s nearly flat. That’s right: It makes transport a breeze.
What QVC Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 4.5/5
“I needed a rack to store things in my apartment but am 76 and had to have something easy to assemble. I saw this on QVC one night and ordered it. True to its word, I had two sets put together in minutes.” – evenpar
“A big WOW for this product. First of all so simple to put together – just unfold and use a couple of hand screws that are provided. I did not even have to look at the directions. These are really beautifully made – heavy duty and very attractive. I’m using them side by side in my bedroom closet. I had so much “stuff” on the floor of the closet and now it’s so much better organized and easy to get to.” – Franandzoe
“I ordered 1 of these, then another and then ordered two more. It’s exactly what I needed to get organized. I have had to downsize and don’t have the room I used to have. These fit the bill perfectly. They are substantial, easy to set up and I’m a happy camper. I got four sets and it’s great that I can maximize space, by going vertical. They are wide enough to hold a substantial basket. So happy with these and they look great.” – Love wins
QVC’s end-of-the-year deals are too good to miss out on, and if you’re a brand new customer, they’re offering $10 off of any purchase over $25 with the code NEWYEAR24. Check getting organized and saving money off of your New Year’s resolution list!
Buy: Pop-It Set of 2 Stackable and Collapsible Storage Racks, $64.99 (normally $119)