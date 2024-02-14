Pottery Barn’s Presidents’ Day Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Finds Up to 50% Off — Shop Our Top 10 Picks
Usually with holidays that fall at the beginning of the week, you can expect all of the coinciding sales to go live the weekend before. With Presidents’ Day, you can certainly expect to find tons of great discounts on all things for the home this weekend, but you’re missing out if you haven’t already started checking out the deals. Many of our go-to retailers have already started their holiday sales. The lineup includes go-to brands like Wayfair, Brooklinen, Albany Park, and plenty of others. One sale you can’t forget to check out is Pottery Barn’s big Presidents’ Day sale. Right now, you can shop thousands of furniture and decor pieces for up to 50% off and get free shipping.
We looked through the impressive selection and pulled 10 products that instantly caught our attention, some of them because they were included in our editor-tested Personal Shopper series. If you’re in need of a spiffy new rug, storage shelves for the pantry, or a big-ticket furniture piece, Pottery Barn has it for a sweet discount.
Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Presidents’ Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our new Deals & Steals newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.