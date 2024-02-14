Newsletters

Pottery Barn's Presidents' Day Sale Has Thousands of Furniture and Decor Finds Up to 50% Off — Shop Our Top 10 Picks

Living room detail of white sofa and black and white striped chair
Usually with holidays that fall at the beginning of the week, you can expect all of the coinciding sales to go live the weekend before. With Presidents’ Day, you can certainly expect to find tons of great discounts on all things for the home this weekend, but you’re missing out if you haven’t already started checking out the deals. Many of our go-to retailers have already started their holiday sales. The lineup includes go-to brands like Wayfair, Brooklinen, Albany Park, and plenty of others. One sale you can’t forget to check out is Pottery Barn’s big Presidents’ Day sale. Right now, you can shop thousands of furniture and decor pieces for up to 50% off and get free shipping.

We looked through the impressive selection and pulled 10 products that instantly caught our attention, some of them because they were included in our editor-tested Personal Shopper series. If you’re in need of a spiffy new rug, storage shelves for the pantry, or a big-ticket furniture piece, Pottery Barn has it for a sweet discount.

Turner Square Arm Leather Sofa
Pottery Barn
$3299.00
was $3499.00

We deemed this leather stunner "stylish but life-friendly” when we tested it in Pottery Barn's store. The Turner sofa's relaxed silhouette seriously impressed us; plus, its leather is designed to patina over time, making it feel lived-in and homey. From the sofa's square arms to any abrasions it sustains, it's all part of the charm!

Stratton Nightstand
Pottery Barn
$359.00
was $449.00

If you like a more traditional style or perhaps a coastal aesthetic, you'll love the Stratton nightstand. It boasts a white wooden finish and bronze drawer pull that makes it look almost antique. In addition to a sizeable drawer, the nightstand also offers a spacious shelf underneath for books and other bedside items.

Fallon Bar Cart
Pottery Barn
$198.99
was $399.00

The Fallon bar cart sports a subtle black finish and boasts three roomy shelves for all your mixology essentials. The nice part is that you could use this piece as a basic storage cart if your bar essentials already have a home. It's easy to maneuver and can hold anything from pantry staples to office supplies.

Toulouse Upholstered Bed, Queen
Pottery Barn
$1399.00
was $1999.00

We also viewed the Toulouse bed in-store, ranking it as the best classic-style frame on display. “The Toulouse combines the softness of natural material upholstery with the support of long-grain meranti hardwood to create a display as classically Americana as Pottery Barn itself,” our review reads. The timeless elegance and under-bed storage space made it one of our favorites.

Metal Floor Storage, Large
Pottery Barn
$223.00
was $279.00

There's no limit to where you could put this shelving system, so stick it wherever you need the extra storage space. It would no doubt work wonders in the bathroom, pantry, or office. You get four roomy tiers on which to place cleaning products, groceries, and other items; just take care because the shelves are glass.

Remmy Upholstered Armchair
Pottery Barn
$764.00
was $849.00

If you've been looking for an accent chair for your living room or reading nook, this upholstered armchair could be the right fit. Its barrel-roll arms blend into its back, creating a cozy space for lounging, and its cushions are engineered with no-sag springs for the ultimate support.

Seagrass Handcrafted Hamper
Pottery Barn
$183.00
was $229.00

Oftentimes, hampers can look pretty dowdy. This one just looks pretty. It's currently on sale in a gray or dark brown finish, and it can hold a good amount of clothes and linens without taking up more than 17 inches of horizontal floor space. Of course, what sets this hamper apart from others is its seagrass weave, which will imbue your bathroom with a breezy, spa-like vibe.

Reeva Handwoven Rug, 5' x 8'
Pottery Barn
$559.00
was $699.00

The Reeva is one of Pottery Barn's newest rugs, so we were excited to see it up close in the showroom. Its faded motif gives off vintage vibes, though the rug still makes a statement with its intricate floral motif. You'll also be happy to learn that this piece is thin and low pile, so it's great for high-traffic areas.

Warren Buffet
Pottery Barn
$699.00
was $999.00

Given that bigger Pottery Barn furniture pieces can cost you thousands, the Warren buffet is a steal at just $700. It would make a chic console table for your TV, or you could place it in the front entryway as both an anchor and storage piece. A warm wooden finish is complemented by black knobs and legs, which also make this find easy to style.

Fig Iron Floor Lamp
Pottery Barn
$175.00
was $219.00

You can't go wrong with a classic floor lamp such as this one in the living room. Not only will it provide warm ambient lighting, but the lamp will also make your space look more expensive with its antique brass (or bronze) column and linen shade. Also, the base is designed to look like an old-timey candlestick. How quaint!

