Score Up to 70% Off Small-Space Furniture and Storage Solutions During Wayfair’s Massive Presidents’ Day Sale

Although Presidents’ Day might not be as major of a sale weekend as, say, Black Friday, there are still plenty of decent markdowns to check out. Unless, of course, you’re shopping at Wayfair. There, you will find BFCM-worthy discounts during pretty much any of their sales. If you head to the retailer’s website right now, you’ll find hundreds of home goods for as much as 70% off for Presidents’ Day. There’s something for every kind of home, but AT readers know we specifically look for pieces that’ll fit in our (and your) humble abodes. We went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite small-space-friendly finds to help you get started. Among them, you’ll find an over-the-door clothes drying rack that’ll help streamline laundry day, a modular sofa and accent chair that provide leg room without taking up a ton of floor space, and other ingenious products. Bonus: They’re not only functional but also super stylish, too!