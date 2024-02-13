Newsletters

Score Up to 70% Off Small-Space Furniture and Storage Solutions During Wayfair’s Massive Presidents’ Day Sale

Nikol Slatinska
Nikol SlatinskaShopping Writer
Nikol is a shopping writer for AT's commerce team. She has a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Missouri - Columbia. In addition to writing about cool home finds, she loves reality television and her Pomeranian, Finn.
published now
Save
pinterest
comments
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
A living room with a green fabric couch across from a pink bookcase and gallery wall
SavePin ItSee More Images
Credit: Amanda Archibald

Looking for more small-space solutions? Check out our Big Shopping Guide for Small-Space Living, which is packed with our favorite furniture, decor, hacks, and organizing and storage finds for maximizing every inch of every area of your home.

Although Presidents’ Day might not be as major of a sale weekend as, say, Black Friday, there are still plenty of decent markdowns to check out. Unless, of course, you’re shopping at Wayfair. There, you will find BFCM-worthy discounts during pretty much any of their sales. If you head to the retailer’s website right now, you’ll find hundreds of home goods for as much as 70% off for Presidents’ Day. There’s something for every kind of home, but AT readers know we specifically look for pieces that’ll fit in our (and your) humble abodes. We went ahead and rounded up 10 of our favorite small-space-friendly finds to help you get started. Among them, you’ll find an over-the-door clothes drying rack that’ll help streamline laundry day, a modular sofa and accent chair that provide leg room without taking up a ton of floor space, and other ingenious products. Bonus: They’re not only functional but also super stylish, too!

1 / 10
Aristotele Right Hand Facing Modular Sofa & Chaise
Wayfair
$369.99
was $519.99

Cream-colored upholstery and tapered brown legs give this sofa chaise a subtle and sophisticated appearance that’s somewhere between mid-century and contemporary. Coming in at just 97 inches wide, it looks bigger than it is, which makes it a must for small homes. Top that off with its pressure-relieving foam cushions, and this is one pick you’ll love lounging on for hours.

Buy Now
2 / 10
Oxfordshire Freestanding Bathroom Shelves
Wayfair
$74.99
was $86.99

There are few things more annoying than bathrooms with a lack of storage space. To make yours more efficient, pick up one of these freestanding shelves for under $80. Its clean lines and white finish will match almost any bathroom, and you get plenty of space for personal items on its six tall shelves.

Buy Now
3 / 10
Blomquist Platform Bed, Queen
Wayfair
$460.00
was $649.99

This rattan bed frame looks like something you'd find retailing for $1,000 or more at a pricier home retailer, but right now you can snag it for less than half that. Although the bed comes in an all-tan color scheme, we love the contrast of the black frame and light headboard. The raised legs and curved lines will no doubt give your bedroom a lighter, breezier feel.

Buy Now
4 / 10
Latitude Run Round Dining Table Set
Wayfair
$409.99
was $509.99

Furnish your dining space in one go with this five-piece set, which comes with a table and four matching chairs. We love the set's austere aesthetic and cool-toned colors, not to mention the round table, which you'll find to be plenty small-space-friendly. A criss-cross table base adds interest, but the set is otherwise simple in design.

Buy Now
5 / 10
Latitude Run Folding Drying Rack
Wayfair
$58.99
was $101.99

Instead of using a bulky rack that takes up floor space, opt for this over-the-door model that takes up zero floor space and folds up when you're done. It has seven rods for hanging clothes and can also be mounted to the wall. You'll wish you'd bought it sooner!

Buy Now
6 / 10
Braedin Barrel Chair With Storable Ottoman
Wayfair
$254.99
was $539.99

Not only does this round accent chair look incredibly chic, but it comes with a matching ottoman. If you didn't notice it at first, that's because the ottoman slides discreetly under the chair when not in use. Extra leg room without having to sacrifice precious floor space? We call that a win-win.

Buy Now
7 / 10
Bracho 1-Drawer Nightstand
Wayfair
$116.99
was $156.00

Fluted furniture is one way to instantly make any area of the home look modern and on-trend. Case in point: This dazzling nightstand is on sale in three wooden finishes. It sports one tall shelf that's great for magazines, plants, and other items that might prove bulky, as well as a slim drawer for all of your bedside essentials.

Buy Now
8 / 10
20-Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet
Wayfair
$137.99
was $249.99

A stylish, boho entryway cabinet that doubles as hidden shoe storage? Sign us up. The cabinet's top surface can hold your keys and everyday essentials, while the interior below and bottom shelf can hold up to 20 pairs of shoes. Although the cabinet takes up a decent chunk of horizontal space, it won't protrude out too far into the hallway.

Buy Now
9 / 10
Joseph Joseph Totem Dual Trash Can
Wayfair
$156.00
was $240.00

Recycling is important, but if you have the standard bin that sits next to your trash can, you're doing it wrong. This 2-in-1 unit cuts the occupied space in half by stacking one on top of the other. The stainless-steel containers look sleek and modern, and the lower one slides out for easy emptying.

Buy Now
10 / 10
Adrianne Steel Etagere Bookcase
Wayfair
$72.99
was $124.99

You could easily tuck this tall yet compact bookcase into an unused corner and use it to display decor or house your book collection, as intended. It's available in a glitzy gold-toned brass finish, though this black version might be easier to style. The arched top serves as an interesting design detail on an otherwise basic, functional piece.

Buy Now
Filed in:
Decor & Accessories
Furniture
News
Sales & Events
Shopping

How-To Toolkits