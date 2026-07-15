Pottery Barn’s Secret Summer Sale Includes Deals Up to 70% Off — Here Are the 15 Best Finds, Starting at $8

Megan Gray
Megan Gray
Estate sales, yard sales, and antique shops were regular weekend destinations for my brother and me as kids. My parents, always on the hunt for period-appropriate decor for our Staten Island 19th-century house, made sure of it. Since then, I’ve had a love for home design and…read more
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Credit: Pottery Barn

If you want to upgrade your home without paying full price, you’re in luck: Pottery Barn has quietly added hundreds of new items to its massive Summer Sale, with discounts reaching up to 70% off. I’m always searching for stylish, budget-friendly ways to refresh my space, whether it’s through minor details like a brightly colored showerhead in the bathroom or a whimsical basket in the living room — small additions that make a major impact.

And since I never pay full price, I’ve scoured the site to bring you the best Pottery Barn deals, with prices starting at just $8. Take advantage of these limited-time savings now to elevate your home or outdoor area for less.

The Best Pottery Barn Summer Sale Deals

Cloud Quilt, Full/Queen
$249$169

It’s easy to see why this bestselling linen quilt is a favorite of contributor Morgan. Currently discounted in every color, she notes, “I don’t see the Cloud Quilt coming off my bed any time soon, so if you’re in the market for a year-round quilt that’ll elevate your room’s style, look no further.”

$169 at Pottery Barn
Taper Candles - Set of 6
$30$8

These taper candles are a timeless classic that instantly elevates any space. Simply light a few and turn down the lights to make your room feel 10x more romantic. Since it's always smart to keep them on hand, now is the perfect opportunity to stock up on a silver set of six for just $8!

$8 at Pottery Barn
LoveShackFancy Gold Bow Frame
$50$19

This stunning, antique gold-finished elaborate frame is the perfect way to display your favorite photos. It is available in two sizes, and there is also another style available if you prefer a different look.

$19 at Pottery Barn
Jake Upholstered Swivel Stool
$399$319

Perfect for making a statement in your bedroom or living room, this chic stool is as functional as it is stylish. Most excitingly, it features a convenient swivel, and nine of its fabric choices are currently marked down.

$319 at Pottery Barn
Icon Tumblers - Set of 4
$56$12

Ever since their debut, Icon Drinking Glasses have been having a major moment. While there are many seasonal variations to choose from — such as ghosts and witches for Halloween, or gingerbread and peppermint for Christmas — we are especially big fans of this set of four glasses featuring avocados and chips (on sale!).

$12 at Pottery Barn
Cloud Blanket
$179$149

Perfect for layering thanks to its highly breathable fabric, this linen quilt brings year-round breezy vibes to any bedscape. Even better, every size and color is currently on sale.

$149 at Pottery Barn
Enchanted Sea Stoneware Pitcher
$50$29

This unique, handcrafted stoneware pitcher is the perfect way to bring a seaside aesthetic to your table. Featuring a beautiful blue and white glazed finish that radiates coastal vibes, it is also conveniently dishwasher-safe.

$29 at Pottery Barn
Classic Awning Striped Towel
$40$31

Designed to keep you dry and looking effortlessly chic, these highly absorbent and durable striped beach and pool towels are a summer must-have. You can also opt for the complete pool party bundle, which packages the towels with nostalgic, retro-inspired floats.

$31 at Pottery Barn
Baldwin Upholstered Barrel Back Dining Chair
$579$391

Designed for both comfort and conversation, this barrel-backed dining chair features an engineered-wood frame and a 360-degree swivel to elevate any dinner party. Plus, cleaning is as simple as blotting spills with a sponge.

$391 at Pottery Barn
Cynthia Rowley Ombre Champagne Flutes - Set of 4
$72$34

Make any drink a celebration with this set of four champagne flutes. Made from Borosil glass, these beautiful glasses are dishwasher-safe. The wider collection — which also includes martini glasses, stemless wine glasses, and more — is currently on sale as well.

$34 at Pottery Barn
Scalloped Shower Curtain
$79$36

Upgrade your bathroom's aesthetic with this machine-washable scalloped shower curtain. Available in two colors, you can easily pair it with a vinyl shower curtain liner to complete the setup.

$36 at Pottery Barn
Outdoor Standing String Light Posts - Set of 2
$248$118

These powder-coated iron standing posts and string lights are perfect for completing your outdoor setup. Each outdoor-safe set includes two posts along with the necessary mounting hardware.

$118 at Pottery Barn
Pearlescent Shell Stoneware Tiered Stand
$129$77

Crafted from porcelain and stainless steel, this stylish tiered stand is perfect for presenting appetizers, snacks, and more. It features a glazed, white pearlescent finish and is safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and oven up to 425° F. Beyond serving food, it can also double as a unique catch-all tray for your keys, spare change, and other small items.

$77 at Pottery Barn
Fluted Flower Candle - Peony Blush, Small
$30$23

These stunning fluted flower candles are so beautiful that you can easily repurpose their vessels once the wax is gone. Featuring notes of rose petals, vanilla bean, citrus, and more, the two-wick small size offers a 31-hour burn time. Plus, both the mini and large options are discounted as well.

$23 at Pottery Barn
Huntington Petite Wicker Swivel Outdoor Papasan
$1,998$1,798

With these wicker swivel chairs, you'll want to spend even more time outdoors. This set of two features high-performance cushions that resist both moisture and fading.

$1,798 at Pottery Barn

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