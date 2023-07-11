Newsletters
Prime Day Is Packed with Hot Kitchen Deals on All-Clad, Keurig, Vitamix, and More Big Brands

Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic Dobija-Nootens
Nic helps you find household goods and kitchen tools that make your life at home more enjoyable. His writing has appeared in The Atlantic, The London Review of Books, Slate, and elsewhere. He lives in New York City with two geriatric cats (who still get the zoomies).
published about 9 hours ago
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing.
July is a month for enjoying yourself, taking some time off, and getting ready to save a lot of money during Amazon Prime Day. While we’ve found lots of great deals leading up to the two-day event on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, the seriously impressive sales are finally here for the taking — and they’re already moving quickly. Whether you’re in the market for pots and pans, cooking gadgets, kitchen organizers, or brand-new appliances, you’ll find them all discounted on Amazon during their Prime Day extravaganza.

One of the sweetest parts of this annual sitewide sales event is that you don’t have to have an Amazon Prime membership in order to take advantage of the savings. However, Prime members do get access to exclusive deals, so right now is also a smart time to sign up. And, to make sure you enjoy all the biggest discounts that Amazon has to offer, check out our top picks below. We did all the digging and searching for the best of the best deals, so all you have to do is click add to cart.

1 / 15
KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer
Amazon
$259.99
was $379.99

A slightly smaller version of the stand mixer that's on everyone's wish list, this 3.5-quart model works just as well and is compatible with all of KitchenAid's attachments, from their pasta roller and meat grinder to their shaved ice tool. It's available in nine different colors and includes a wire whisk, dough hook, and flex edge beater (which scrapes the sides of the bowl better than the original beater).

Buy Now
2 / 15
Pyrex Simply Store 10-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set
Amazon
$24.98
was $29.39

Store leftovers, prep extras ingredients, and pack lunches in these glass food containers made by one of our favorite kitchen brands, Pyrex. This 10-piece set has a range of container shapes and sizes, each with a BPA-free lid that seals securely to prevent leaks or cross-contamination inside your fridge. Everything is also dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe, which is a huge bonus.

Buy Now
3 / 15
D3 3-Ply Stainless Steel 2 Piece Fry Pan Set, 10- and 12-Inch
Amazon
$160.99
was $229.99

Made with three-ply stainless steel and safe to use with gas burners, induction stovetops, and inside the oven, this set of 10-inch and 12-inch frying pans is a great way to start or complete your cookware collection. You can use these with metal or silicone utensils and spatulas without worrying about scratching them up, and they handle stir frys and seared steaks just as well as they cook eggs and broil chicken thighs.

Buy Now
4 / 15
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$349.99
was $499.99

With four different tool attachments and an ultra-powerful motor, this Dyson stick vacuum cleaner makes vacuuming your entire home quick and easy. Its brushroll heads are designed to never get tangled with hair, and you can use it to clean floors, carpets, window curtains, furniture, mattresses, and any other spots where dirt and dust like to gather.

Buy Now
5 / 15
Zojirushi Rice Cooker, 3-Cups
Amazon
$129.99
was $194.50

Save yourself time and effort when it comes to cooking grains with this top-of-the-line automatic rice cooker. It makes perfectly fluffy rice every time and has measurement markers on the side of the pot insert so you can easily get the right proportions. It's also great for making steel-cut oats, and because it has a built-in timer, you can program it to have your food ready exactly when you want it.

Buy Now
6 / 15
YouCopia Spice Rack Organizer
Amazon
$26.59
was $39.99

It's frankly shocking how many spice jars you can fit in this tiny organizing rack — 24, to be exact! Each of the three shelves pulls out and folds down to give you access to your spices, and moveable dividers let you adjust the shelves' sizes to hold tall or short containers. As a bonus, your purchase includes a sheet of 104 pre-printed labels that you can use to always know where every spice is. Read our full review here for all the details.

Buy Now
7 / 15
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Amazon
$297.38
was $349.95

Considering Vitamix blenders last almost a lifetime, you're getting a tremendous deal on this professional-grade blender. There is no food, no matter how frozen, that this machine can't chop through, and its motor is so powerful that you can use it to blend and heat up soup — seriously! With this appliance in your kitchen, a world of smoothies, pestos, and dips is at your fingertips.

Buy Now
8 / 15
Stasher Reusable Silicone 12-Ounce Storage Bag
Amazon
$6.99
was $9.99

We recommend grabbing a couple of these reusable silicone bags while they're on sale because they're so versatile, you'll end up using them all throughout your house. They're safe to go in the freezer, microwave, oven, and pots of boiling water. And while they're great for marinating, cooking, and storing food, they also come in handy as organizers when you're traveling.

Buy Now
9 / 15
Cuisinart 14-Cup Food Processor
Amazon
$133.99
was $249.95

While you can make so many dips, spreads, and marinades in this large-capacity food processor, the thing you're really going to love about it is how much time it saves you when you're making dinner. It has three different blade attachments that do the chopping, slicing, and dicing for you, and its wide feeder tube lets you easily fit ingredients without having to trim them down to size. No wonder this machine is at the top of Kitchn's list of best food processors.

Buy Now
10 / 15
Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Amazon
$129.95
was $199.95

This Nespresso coffee machine is perfect for small kitchens because it has a tiny footprint and a moveable water tank that you can position to stay out of the way. The machine can brew four different cup sizes and is compatible with all pods in the Nespresso Vertuo line — and, by the way, you get some free sample pods included in your purchase.

Buy Now
11 / 15
Henckels 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set
Amazon
$45.99
was $79.00

Our editors have been fans of Henckels knives for a while, and this three-piece set is a great opportunity to enjoy superior cutting tools in your kitchen. You get a paring knife, a chef's knife, and a serrated bread knife, all of which are made from stainless steel and have single-piece blade construction for improved durability.

Buy Now
12 / 15
Breville Smart Toaster Oven
Amazon
$149.95
was $199.95

With its convection fan and Element IQ system that ensures even heating every single time, this mighty smart toaster oven will make your full-size oven jealous. You can intuitively program it to cook or reheat whatever you need it to, and if any food happens to spill over, the inside is nonstick for easy cleaning.

Buy Now
13 / 15
YouCopia StoreMore Expandable Pan and Lid Rack
Amazon
$19.94
was $29.99

Your cabinets will look much neater with this adjustable rack that keeps all your pans and lids organized and easy to reach. The base can expand from 12 inches to 22 inches long, and with the 10 metal dividers, you can create the ideal storage setup for your kitchen. No more messy stacks of lids taking over your cupboards! Check out our review of one of their slightly smaller adjustable racks here for even more details.

Buy Now
14 / 15
BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
$199.99
was $411.99

Quickly wipe up spills in your kitchen with this cordless wet-dry vacuum. You get two absorbent brush rolls that you can swap out when they need to be cleaned, and the inside of the machine has a self-cleaning mode that keeps it free of debris. A smart purchase for both parents and pet parents, as well as anyone who wants to spend less time cleaning up annoying messes.

Buy Now
15 / 15
Bentgo Modern 4-Compartment Lunch Box
Amazon
$27.99
was $39.99

Packing lunch for yourself is so much easier when you have a convenient lunchbox such as this BPA-free one from Bentgo. It has four compartments and a moveable divider so you can customize the layout a bit, and its lid is designed to prevent any and all leaks both between compartments and outside the lunchbox. The outside shell protects against scratches, dents, and cracks, and the inside food container is microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Buy Now

This post originally appeared on Kitchn. See it here: Every Prime Day Kitchen Deal You Need to Snag ASAP

 

