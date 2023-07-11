Newsletters
The Dreamiest Mattress and Bedding Finds to Snag This Prime Day

Britt Franklin
Britt FranklinAssistant Shopping Editor
Britt is a stargazer and sunrise-chaser with a collection of magic erasers, and a fascination with the fantastic. A storyteller at heart, she finds inspiration in all the small things, and can likely be found singing show tunes, catching up on K-dramas, or going on adventures to satiate her natural-born wanderlust. (Sometimes even all at the same time.)
updated about 2 hours ago
Post Image
Credit: Minette Hand

The importance of getting a good night’s sleep can’t be denied, and it all starts with making your bedroom as cozy as possible. The foundation for creating a dreamy bedscape — beyond the bed frame — begins with finding a top-quality mattress. As a larger item, mattresses can certainly get a little pricey; however, the good news is that Amazon is offering some seriously amazing Prime Day deals on mattresses and bedding right now. There are cooling mattresses, hybrid mattresses, low-profile mattresses, and many more to fit all types of spaces, both large and small. Plus, you might even find some seriously discounted toppers, pillows, and Oprah-approved sheet sets! I’ve rounded up some mattress and bedding picks below, so add them to your cart and rest easy knowing that you got a really great deal.

Looking for more great deals? Check out our complete Amazon Prime Day sale coverage, and be sure to sign up for our Retail Therapy newsletter for the latest sales and must-have home finds.

1 / 11
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillows, Set of 2
Amazon
$39.79
was $61.37

In order to really get the best night's sleep during a hot summer, you need cooling pillows, such as these gel-infused ones from Hotel Collection. That feature keeps your head nice and cool to prevent night sweats, and the pillow's cotton cover helps by offering a layer of breathability. This set uses a double-edge sewing technique to improve their durability, and their fill is 100-percent down alternative.

Buy Now
2 / 11
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon
$237.49
was $499.00

Improve your mattress with this Tempur-Pedic mattress topper that's covered in a machine-washable cooling layer to keep you comfortable in the summer heat and all year round. You can use this topper on any mattress to instantly enhance your sleep sanctuary. Check out our full review of it here for more details.

Buy Now
3 / 11
Blissy Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
$35.93
was $58.89

Nothing feels more opulent than a silk pillowcase — Plus, your hair won't be as frizzy in the morning. The Best List-winning Blissy Silk Pillowcase is available in three sizes and six colors that all look so pretty, it'll be difficult to pick just one. The case also has a zipper for easy pillow insertion, but it's hidden and therefore won't ruin the overall appearance.

Buy Now
4 / 11
MARTHA STEWART Cotton Queen Sheets Set
Amazon
$46.79
was $64.99

This Prime Day, score a great set of sheets for under $50 when you pick up the MARTHA STEWART Cotton Queen Sheets Set. Beautifully made from your choice of 100 percent cotton or 100 percent Egyptian cotton, these sheets come in five sizes and a whopping 26(!) colors meaning you'll be able to find the perfect set for you and a friend with ease!

Buy Now
5 / 11
Sweetnight Breeze Medium Firm Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$299.00
was $419.99

Sweetnight's ventilated memory foam mattress is a great way to get acquainted with this sleep brand. Combining gel infusion with the comfort of foam, this mattress is designed to pull heat away from the body for a cool night of rest.

Buy Now
6 / 11
Serta 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$348.30
was $499.00

Wake up feeling refreshed with Serta's nine-inch memory foam mattress. It features two inches of Serta's heavenly soft gel memory foam, which provides airflow to keep you cool throughout the night. With edge-to-edge support and a medium firm feel, it'll comfortably support you all night long.

Buy Now
7 / 11
Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$1195.00
was $1495.00

Casper is perhaps the most famous mattress brand, and their Original Hybrid Mattress is on sale at 20 percent off. With three targeted areas of support and breathable foam, it aims to provide a full night of cool comfort.

Buy Now
8 / 11
TEMPUR-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow
Amazon
$58.99
was $89.00

If you've been on the hunt for the ultimate investment pillow, let us tell you a little more about the TEMPUR-Cloud Pillow. Made from the same heavenly soft yet durable memory foam material as the rest of Tempur-Pedic’s products, this pillow is a favorite of contributor Jasmine who's not quite sure how she went so long without it. "The brand’s coveted Tempur material adapts to whichever position I’m sleeping in, so that I never wake up stiff or achy. Simply put, this is the Goldilocks of pillows."

Buy Now
9 / 11
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress, Queen
Amazon
$1116.50
was $1595.00

Thanks to their already pretty low price points, Tuft & Needle is a longtime favorite. Their adaptive foam cooling mattress offers pressure relief and extra breathability that draws heat away from your body to keep you cool throughout the night. Best of all, each purchase comes with a 100-night trial.

Buy Now
10 / 11
Bedsure Cooling Blanket
Amazon
$46.64
was $58.99

Swap out your comforter with this cooling blanket to make sure you don't overheat at night during the summer. Because this blanket is made from a combination of bamboo-based viscose and nylon fabrics, it's engineered to be extremely breathable and lightweight — which is exactly what you want from your bedding at this time of year. And if you're always a hot sleeper, you'll appreciate this bed covering all 12 months of the year.

Buy Now
11 / 11
Cozy Earth Light Grey Duvet Cover (Queen/Full)
Amazon
$189.70
was $271.00

Made from 100-percent bamboo-based viscose fabric, this light and breathable duvet cover is just what you want to keep your bed cool and make sure your comforter doesn't get too warm. It fits any standard full- or queen-sized duvet and has sewn-in loops in the corners to keep the insert in place.

Buy Now

 

How-To Toolkits