Your Pyrex and CorningWare Could Be Worth Thousands — Here’s Why

Home chefs everywhere are no doubt in mourning following the news that Instant Brands has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The parent company of iconic brands such as Instant Pot, Pyrex, Corelle, Snapware, and CorningWare announced the decision to file earlier this week, citing ongoing impacts of COVID-19, marking a sad decline after the company saw a surge of sales early on in the pandemic. Now, it seems the fate of your favorite kitchen staples is in limbo, while some vintage pieces are selling for thousands of dollars on eBay as they’ve become a hot resale commodity.