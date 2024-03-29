The Affordable Carry-On I Recommend to Everyone Now Comes in Limited-Edition Spring Colors — and They’re Flying Out of Stock

I have carried on so much about how much I love my Carry-On Hard Shell Suitecase that I’ve even convinced others to buy their bags. My niece recently took her new Quince carry-on on its maiden voyage to D.C., and she loved how lightweight it was and how smoothly it wheeled across floors and streets. Our deputy editor, Alicia, took Quince’s 27-inch Expandable Hard-Shell Check-In Suitcase home for the holidays and was blown away by how spacious it was. “All of the Christmas presents, two weeks’ worth of clothes, several books, one pair of shoes, and four bags of cosmetics fit easily into one side,” she says. “I just had to put my sneakers into the other empty side, but I literally had half of the suitcase left empty. I was so astounded.”