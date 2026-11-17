The charging case can charge up to almost 20 more hours of power, and the earbuds measure, well, ear size. I like them because they loop over the bottom back of your ear to stay put, rather than a design where they’re super crammed into your ear and hanging from your ear-holes (for lack of a better term). This makes it harder for them to fall out of your ears like other popular earbuds that you might find yourself constantly shoving back in your ears. Of note: There are newer generations of these headphones being sold elsewhere, so if you want the newest model then these aren’t the right fit for you.