These Cult-Favorite Bose Earbuds Are 21% Off Right Now
One thing about me: I love my Bose headphones. I’ve been a long-time devotee of Bose, from my first pair of over-ear headphones when I was a college sophomore over a decade ago to my pair of earbuds I got for Christmas last year. Their earbuds are just as high-quality as my go-to over-ear headphones, and the good news for anyone who’s in the market for them is that right now QVC is selling the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Gen 1 on major sale.
What Are the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Gen 1?
The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Gen 1 are a pair of earbuds that typically retail for $229. They are currently on sale for $179.98 as a part of QVC’s Black Friday savings lineup. That’s a sale price of over 20% off! The headphones are being sold in four colorways: white smoke, midnight violet, desert gold, and classic black. The set comes with a charging case and USB-C cable, utilizes Bluetooth technology, and has two audio modes (still and motion). The battery has 7.5 hours of playtime, and up to 4.5 hours of play time if you have it on “Immersive Audio.”
The charging case can charge up to almost 20 more hours of power, and the earbuds measure, well, ear size. I like them because they loop over the bottom back of your ear to stay put, rather than a design where they’re super crammed into your ear and hanging from your ear-holes (for lack of a better term). This makes it harder for them to fall out of your ears like other popular earbuds that you might find yourself constantly shoving back in your ears. Of note: There are newer generations of these headphones being sold elsewhere, so if you want the newest model then these aren’t the right fit for you.
What People Are Saying
These headphones have a 4.4 star overall rating from over 4,500 reviews. One reviewer said she loves how they “don’t dig into my ear like earbuds do,” and notes that they do not fall out. Another reviewer said that “these are right up there with my other Bose headset and I’m enjoying them so much.”
Other people note that these earbuds are truly lightweight, and that the battery life is super-impressive.
Buy: Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Gen 1, QVC, $179.98