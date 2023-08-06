You’ll want to make sure you use pure vanilla extract, so avoid anything with sugars or alcohols, as these might have the opposite effect and attract pests. That said, plenty of users report success, even using it on kids as a safer, more natural option, while some didn’t notice a difference. One user joked that she “smells like a cupcake” but was still bothered by mosquitoes during a 30-minute gardening session, but her toddler managed to remain bite-free.



With this one, it seems your results might be mixed, but at least you’ll smell like your favorite baked goods. Just be sure to grab some cinnamon, too, for good measure.