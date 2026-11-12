Case in point: Viral fridge brand Rocco just released a brand-new Mini Mini Fridge that blows all other mini fridges out of the water. Senior Lifestyle Editor Lizzy Francis recently tested and fell in love with Rocco’s Classic Fridge (which is now $700 off for Black Friday!). Now, with the look of the Classic Fridge, the Mini Mini has the power of a standard fridge, but the size of a convenient desktop accessory.