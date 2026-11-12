black friday cyber monday

There’s Now a Mini Version of the Viral Beverage Fridge That’s Always Sold Out (and It’s on Sale!)

LJ SmelkerAssociate Editor, Shopping
LJ SmelkerAssociate Editor, Shopping
I'm originally from a small beach town in West Michigan, but I moved to NYC for college where I got my BS in Fashion Media from LIM College. Brooklyn is now my permanent home, where I love exploring celiac-friendly cafes or bakeries, and I’m constantly reading and bringing my…read more
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Small wine fridge beside sofa in eclectic home.
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Credit: Selena Kirchhoff

Remember when skincare mini fridges were trending on social media a couple of years ago? The fun colors and small size made them so cute and convenient, and luckily, all mini fridges caught on to the design-forward trend.

Case in point: Viral fridge brand Rocco just released a brand-new Mini Mini Fridge that blows all other mini fridges out of the water. Senior Lifestyle Editor Lizzy Francis recently tested and fell in love with Rocco’s Classic Fridge (which is now $700 off for Black Friday!). Now, with the look of the Classic Fridge, the Mini Mini has the power of a standard fridge, but the size of a convenient desktop accessory.

The Mini Mini Fridge
$345$295
$295 at Rocco

What Is Rocco’s Mini Mini Fridge?

The Mini Mini Fridge is a 15-inch-tall fridge that keeps your drinks and products as cold as 39 degrees Fahrenheit. The powder-coated steel exterior comes in three colors — stainless steel, cream, and graphite (with green coming later in 2027) — and features a reeded front glass panel that combines design and UV protection to guarantee your drinks (or whatever you put in it) stay cold. 

Rocco shows how versatile the Mini Mini Fridge is on their website — from organizing skincare products in bathrooms and on vanities to holding 12 12-ounce cans for a snack break on your desk or nightstand. It combines a classic design that fits most styles with technology that guarantees everything stays cold.

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Credit: Rocco

What Makes Rocco’s Mini Mini Fridge Stand Out

I love how Rocco’s Mini Mini Fridge combines the brand’s technology from its other products with a size they’ve never done before. But what I love most is that the ventilation and cooling are all underneath the fridge — meaning it’s extremely quiet and can sit flush against the wall.

The clean-lined design makes it feel less like simply a fridge and more like functional decor for your bedroom or office. The Mini Mini Fridge won’t ship until mid-December, but make sure you order now to guarantee it arrives by the holidays. Plus, for Black Friday, enjoy $50 off and free shipping on the Mini Mini Fridge! 

Buy: The Mini Mini Fridge, $345 on sale for $295

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