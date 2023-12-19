This Under-$400 55″ Smart TV Makes It So Easy to Access All of My Favorite Shows in One Place

As someone who lives in a football town with family who have sports on most nights of the week, it’s safe to say that TVs are a necessary luxury. I’m a little more casual when it comes to sports, but I’m pretty tuned in to K-dramas and Nintendo games, which means I’m just as connected to the screen. In fact, when I moved into my first apartment, the housewarming gift from my family was a TV from my wishlist.



For the most part, I stick to one brand for my TVs simply because it’s easiest to go with what I know. Although, there have been some outliers that have surprising features of their own. When I had the opportunity to try out a Roku TV near the time they launched earlier this year, I jumped at the chance. I was familiar with the brand’s streaming devices since they were the only access point I had for one of my favorite sites for international shows, outside of my phone or laptop. If the TV was just as good, then I had a lot to look forward to.

