No Sunlight? These Ultra-Realistic Faux Trees Bring Any Dark Corner to Life — and They’re 25% Off for Black Friday
Looking for more great deals? Browse our master list of current sales (updated daily!) and check out our Black Friday & Cyber Monday hub for all our latest coverage.
There’s a reason a room can have the right sofa, a great rug, and plenty of art and still feel like it’s missing something. Sometimes, that something is a little greenery — preferably a tree tall enough to give an empty corner some purpose. Of course, finding a spot where a plant looks good and gets enough sunlight is its own decorating challenge. That’s where Rootless Plants comes in: The brand’s artificial trees let you put the greenery where you actually want it, without working watering and pruning into your schedule.
With a collection that includes breezy olive trees, bold banana plants, and sculptural monsteras, there’s a style for just about every decorating mood. The brand focuses on lifelike details, including textured trunks and foliage designed to mimic the real thing, and each of the picks below includes a planter. Right now for Black Friday, you can take 25% off sitewide — plus score even deeper discounts when you bundle two or more trees. Whether you’re refreshing your space before holiday guests arrive or shopping for a decor lover who’s been eyeing a statement plant, these five are the ones I’d pick.