There’s a reason a room can have the right sofa, a great rug, and plenty of art and still feel like it’s missing something. Sometimes, that something is a little greenery — preferably a tree tall enough to give an empty corner some purpose. Of course, finding a spot where a plant looks good and gets enough sunlight is its own decorating challenge. That’s where Rootless Plants comes in: The brand’s artificial trees let you put the greenery where you actually want it, without working watering and pruning into your schedule.