This “Beautiful” 6-Piece Bathroom Set at Sam’s Club Is Only $30
Moving into a new place is a tedious process, especially once you realize how many new things you have to buy. Fortunately, Sam’s Club is a great place to buy apartment essentials like ceramic cookware or a body mirror, so the latest addition to their bathroom products might catch your eye.
The six-piece premium bath set from Member’s Mark is a must-have purchase if you’ve recently moved into a new apartment, especially if you’re on a budget. For $30, you’ll have a polyester woven shower curtain, PEVA shower liner, set of 12 metal shower hooks, toothbrush holder, lotion dispenser, and soap dish.
According to reviewers, this bathroom set is worth the purchase, and it’s an easy way to give your bathroom a “quick and stunning makeover.” With nine different colors to choose from, the dark teal or soft silver six-piece set will easily win you over.
“I was impressed with the quality of the materials used in this set,” one reviewer wrote. “The shower curtain is thick and feels like it will last for years to come. The liner is heavy duty and does not billow out when you shower. The hooks are easy to install and do not rust…It is a high-quality set that is well-made and easy to care for. I would definitely recommend this set to anyone looking for a new bathroom set.”
If you take a look at the photos posted by reviewers, you can tell that the products are worth the price, and they’ll easily fit any aesthetic in your home. A reviewer that normally adds neutral colors to their home said that it was “nice switching things up for a change” after purchasing the rust set, so this is a good way to get out of your color comfort zone.
Head to Sam’s Club’s website or your closest store ASAP — products like these are guaranteed to fly off the shelf.