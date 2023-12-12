This 90-Piece Meal Prep Kit Is on Sale for $25 at Sam’s Club
If diving headfirst into meal prepping is on your New Year’s resolutions list, then Sam’s Club has just the thing to help that dream become a reality. The warehouse chain has a 90-piece (!) meal prep kit on sale right now for just under $25 (!!) that is going to make preparing your lunches and dinners for the week so much more streamlined.
The Bentgo Prep 90-Piece Meal Prep Kit comes with three different types of containers — one container has three compartments, another has two, and one is without compartments — all of which come with easy-off snap-close lids. You get 15 of each type of container, and the volume of each container is embossed on the outside so you know just how much food each section holds.
The Bentgo Prep containers are also dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, and can even be put in the freezer. They’re made with BPA-free plastic and are the perfect size to fit in a lunchbox or purse.
This set of 90 pieces normally retails on Bentgo’s website for nearly $40 — and you can actually save a few dollars on the kit if you pick it up right now. But you can also grab the set at your local Sam’s Club warehouse or on Sam’s Club’s website for just under $25.
“I love these,” one Sam’s Club shopper wrote on the site. “They are very good quality, and the price for the amount is crazy good. The lids are very secure and perfect for meal prep.”
Another person added, “Great set of meal prep containers. Perfect for school lunches.” So whether you’re looking to start a new routine, or just have meals ready to go in the fridge for those days you just don’t feel like cooking, this set of meal prep containers is going to help you start your new year off right (and speaking of New Year’s resolutions, check out our January Cure, a free 18-day program designed to help you reset your home for 2024).