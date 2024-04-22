This On-Trend (and Cozy!) Sam’s Club Chair Is a Perfect CB2 Dupe
When it comes to home decor, one thing is clear this year: Bouclé is having a moment. It’s probably in your living room, it’s coming for your bedroom, and even Hilary Duff is getting in on the trend. But even though it’s billed as an affordable alternative to fabrics like shearling, it can still get pricey.
Thankfully, Sam’s Club is coming in clutch yet again. The warehouse club is bringing the bouclé trend to your dining room with the Mila bouclé fabric chair.
This cozy dining chair comes in two colors, white and black, and has a truly gorgeous texture. It clocks in at $249, which might set you back a little bit if you’re buying four of them, but it’s still a great price for the bouclé fabric (which is advertised as “easy to clean,” if you’re worried) and solid wood construction. Best of all, it’s a near-perfect dupe of CB2’s Stature Black Dining Armchair, which costs $329.
While it’s advertised as a dining chair, it could also be repurposed as a living room accent chair or as an office chair, or used in any number of places. It’s also popular — one reviewer wrote, “Love how comfy and durable this is! Great design and craftsmanship. Great add to any dining area.”
Keep in mind that reviews for both chairs point out that the backs are fairly low, which might be a problem if you and the people you dine with are on the taller side. If that’s the case, you might want to consider different, taller dining chairs.
If size isn’t a problem and you want to get in on the bouclé style, this is the chair for you! Check out our favorite West Elm dining tables for options to pair with these chairs.