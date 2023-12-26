This 24-Piece Food Storage Set from Sam’s Club Has Over 4,000 5-Star Reviews
Meal prepping is a solid way to ensure you always have ready-to-eat (and delicious) food on hand, which makes life so much easier during harried weekdays when the thought of planning and cooking a meal — not to mention cleaning up afterwards — just feels like too tall an order.
But meal prepping only works well if you can maximize your time and your efforts, which decidedly does not include sifting through cluttered cabinets and drawers looking for matching lids and containers to store your meal-prepped goodies. So if you’ve already got a solid kitchen and pantry organizer on hand, you’ll need a container set you’ll actually enjoy using.
Enter Sam’s Club, home of every meal-prep essential you’d ever need to knock it out of the park week after week. Buyers can’t stop boasting about the Member’s Mark 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Set by Glasslock ($24.98), a set of glass storage containers in varying sizes with BPA-free plastic snap lids. They’re safe for use in the freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and oven, and made from shatter-resistant and tempered glass that won’t absorb odors or stains. (Win-win!) They’re also easily stackable and nestable, which is part of the reason Sam’s Club shoppers are so obsessed.
In fact, the set has garnered close to 5,700 stellar ratings and reviews, with plenty calling it their “favorite” kitchen item and even gifting to loved ones or buying a second set for themselves. One recent happy shopper called it their “favorite method of storing and sharing foods,” adding, “I like the price and, as such, have found myself gifting sets to friends. The sets are much nicer than plastic for nearly the same cost. What a deal!”
Another called it “very nice,” adding that they’re “able to transport holiday dishes to the live-alone elderly nice and hot dinners. So far, they’ve enjoyed the leftovers as well. Will be picking these up and doing it again for the Christmas dinner, and upcoming other holiday dinners as long as they’re alive and well!”
Yet another summed it up perfectly, writing, “I have bought three of these because of how amazing and sturdy they are. These storage containers with airtight lids help to keep leftovers safe and my belly happy! Have not had any issues washing them. The rubber inserts come out so you can clean them thoroughly if you decide to. Cannot sing the praises of these containers enough!”
If you’re not a Sam’s Club member or if the set is out of stock at your local store, Amazon offers an alternative for anyone who’s ready to meal prep but not ready to wait for the product to be back in stock. The set is on sale for $56 and comes with all the bells and whistles Sam’s shoppers love.
So if committing to meal prepping is one of your New Year’s resolutions, snatch up this set and set yourself up for a win before the year even starts. While you’re at it, consider joining Apartment Therapy’s January Cure, a free, guided 18-day program designed to help you reset your home for 2024.
Buy: GLASSLOCK 24 Piece Glass Food Storage Containers Set, $56.11