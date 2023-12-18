This “Fantastic” $50 8-Piece Storage Set at Costco Is a Life-Saver
A new year means introducing new habits into your life, and organizing your entire home is a good way to start. Between mindless grocery shopping trips and an abundance of canned goods, clutter can easily fill your cabinets or pantry, and it’s not long before that can trickle into the entire kitchen. Fortunately, a recent Costco find might be the solution to this problem.
Just in time for the holidays, the OXO SoftWorks POP Food Storage Containers are on sale at Costco for $50, and the eight-piece set has received stellar reviews for its stackability and price. With dried goods and household essentials in mind, the containers were designed with airtight storage and are super space-efficient if you plan to store them together in a pantry or cabinet. But these clear containers aren’t limited to the kitchen — they’ll be convenient for storing laundry detergent pods or air-dry clay.
Regardless of what you put inside, the lids and containers are dishwasher-safe, but be sure to disassemble them before adding them to the machine. Each piece of the set has a fill line to guide you while adding product inside, and every lid has a button to activate the airtight seal. If you end up purchasing this set, you’ll receive six of the following containers: one 0.6-quart, two 1.1-quart, one 2.7-quart, two 2.8-quarts, one 3.7-quart, and one 4.4-quart.
This isn’t the first time that shoppers have flocked to Costco for a container set that’s definitely worth the money. Its 18-piece set by iDesign was briefly on sale during the beginning of December, and it received five-star reviews for its durability and variety of sizes. Between this set and the OXO containers, your refrigerator will never be the same (in a good way).
The OXO multi-piece set is on sale until December 25, which makes it the perfect gift to give to yourself or a friend that might be moving into a new space. It’s available to purchase on Costco’s website, but in case it goes out of stock you can buy a similar set by OXO on Amazon. This five-piece set includes containers of varied sizes for $54, and the reviews are nearly five stars.
Once you take a look in your cabinet and begin reorganizing over the holiday break, head to Costco for this container set and sign up for Apartment Therapy’s January Cure for more clutter-eliminating tips.