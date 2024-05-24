When you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the special codes on price tags to see how often Sam’s Club sells each item. As TikTok content creator Sam Jarman shared last year, the letter “N” on a price tag means that the item is never going to stop being in stock, an “A” means that the item will be in stock for a while (and likely won’t have any markdowns), “C” means the item is on clearance, “S” means an item is seasonal (like pumpkin spice foods in October), and an “O” means one-time buy, so grab it when you see it, since it won’t be restocked once it sells out.



