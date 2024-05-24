Sam’s Club Is Open on Memorial Day, So Your BBQ Is Saved
Sam’s Club is low-key one of the best spots to pick up gorgeous kitchenware for a steal, like luxe-looking cups and an entire dinnerware set for just $20. Seriously, you could outfit an entire kitchen table for less than $100, and no one would know the difference.
That’s all great news if you’re planning to host guests for a Memorial Day BBQ or dinner party. But if you need to buy those supplies last minute, you may worry about getting there before it closes and wonder, Is Sam’s Club open on Memorial Day?
Well, worry not, because a store representative confirmed that Sam’s Club locations will be open on Memorial Day 2024. The stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (for Plus members) and 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (for Club members).
To check the hours for your specific location, enter your zip code on the Club Finder page (you can also view all of Sam’s Club’s holiday hours on their website for future planning).
When you’re shopping, keep an eye out for the special codes on price tags to see how often Sam’s Club sells each item. As TikTok content creator Sam Jarman shared last year, the letter “N” on a price tag means that the item is never going to stop being in stock, an “A” means that the item will be in stock for a while (and likely won’t have any markdowns), “C” means the item is on clearance, “S” means an item is seasonal (like pumpkin spice foods in October), and an “O” means one-time buy, so grab it when you see it, since it won’t be restocked once it sells out.
Now that you have all that info, get shopping — and enjoy your holiday weekend!