Sam’s Club Is Selling the Most Useful Stackable Storage Bins That Are So Affordable
Spring might be in the past, but decluttering season is far from over — and Sam’s Club has the most budget-friendly organizing solution for your heavy items that have nowhere to go. Right now, stores are selling stackable storage bins for just $13.86 a pop — and they’re a game-changer for organizing your garage, car trunk, basement, and everything in between while also clearing up floor space.
Crafted out of a heavy-duty black plastic with bright yellow handles that can fold and lock in, Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark Stackable Bin — which measures 13.8 inches in height, 16 inches in width, and 37.1 inches in length — can house any bulky items that you want to tuck away while also keeping them accessible.
Why I Love the Members Mark Stackable Bins
I found the bins on the Instagram account @samsclubfavorites, and unlike typical flimsy storage solutions, each rust and waterproof stackable bin can hold up to 100 pounds of stuff, instantly designating it as a garage decluttering hero. With an open-front design that lets you easily see what’s inside, the compact yet sturdy bins are perfect for storing items like gardening tools and mulch as well as sports equipment, DIY supplies, car necessities, seasonal decorations, and pet gear.
The bins — which are compatible with Sam’s Club’s Member’s Mark 5-Tier Plastic Shelf — can stack on top of each other up to five at a time, creating a little freestanding vertical storage unit that saves on floor or garage space. They also come with holes in the back that you can use to anchor them to your walls.
How You Can Use the Members Mark Stackable Bins
You can also use them individually and take these portable storage containers with you when needed, including in the trunk of your car or camper van. Warm weather means peak camping and road trip season, and these Sam’s Club bins are perfect for toting around heavy items for your outdoor adventures and well as any big barbecue grocery hauls. Additionally, they’re a great option for sports parents or athletes who need to carry around heavy equipment and uniforms, thanks to their solid and easy-to-clean design.
While these bins are definitely a game-changer for outdoor storage, they can just as easily transform your organizing solution inside your office, basement, or your pantry. You can pack them up with all your bulky winter boots, coats, blankets, board games, office supplies, rice bags, and anything else that’s heavy.
A Worthy Alternative to These Stackable Bins
If you aren’t a Sam’s Club shopper, Walmart is selling a nearly identical storage solution that also comes with open-front access as well as 100 pounds of storage ability. The $14.98 Hyper Tough Heavy Duty Nesting Plastic Stack Bins are about the same size as the Sam’s Club ones, measuring 14.5 inches in height, 16.25 inches in width, and 31.3 inches in length.
The stackable design also anchors to the wall, and there are dozens of reviews raving about the product’s “great price,” “durable and sturdy” build, and “great quality.”
Retail Therapy
All the best home decor, organizing solutions, and can't-miss deals to help you create a happier, healthier home.