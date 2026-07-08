You can also use them individually and take these portable storage containers with you when needed, including in the trunk of your car or camper van. Warm weather means peak camping and road trip season, and these Sam’s Club bins are perfect for toting around heavy items for your outdoor adventures and well as any big barbecue grocery hauls. Additionally, they’re a great option for sports parents or athletes who need to carry around heavy equipment and uniforms, thanks to their solid and easy-to-clean design.