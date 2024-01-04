This Internet-Famous Scrub Daddy Dusting Set Works Like Magic on Everything from Window Sills to Baseboards — and Even Doubles as a Lint Brush
Every day since I downloaded TikTok early on in the pandemic, I’ve thanked my lucky stars for CleanTok, which boomed in popularity when we were all spending more time at home. It’s now a not-so-niche corner on the internet that’s brimming with helpful hacks and ingenious products that save you time, effort, and sometimes, even money. Trust me, once they start popping up on your “For You” page, it’s impossible not to step up your cleaning game.
We here at AT are constantly scouring the app for cleaning products that users can’t get enough of, and one of the most popular in the last year happened to be from one of our go-to brands, Scrub Daddy. Right now at QVC, you can grab two of their viral Damp Dusters, along with two Duster sheets, three microfiber cloths, and a spray bottle for just under $30. Read on for why you need to add this set to your cleaning routine in 2024.
What is the Scrub Daddy Damp Duster Sponges, Sheets & Microfiber Towel 8pc Set?
It’s no wonder why the Damp Duster has sold out repeatedly since its launch a few years back — as contributor Ashley put it, it’s essentially a “Magic Eraser for trapping dust.” You only need to add a bit of water to soften the foam, and it claims to collect it in as little as one wipe, without pushing the debris out into the air. When you’re done with your first go and want to use it again, a quick rinse under the faucet will have it totally clean and ready.
The tool works in all of those pesky areas where the dust just seems to stick, like on the blinds, vents, and baseboards. The towel version of it performs just as efficiently, with the benefit of being compressible for tackling tight spaces. Add the microfiber cloths and the spray bottle, and you’ll be able to get every surface sparkling in no time without wasting any paper towels.
What QVC and Scrub Daddy Reviewers are Saying
Average Rating: 5/5
“I need more! The spray bottle is such good quality and the mist is super fine and perfect. These damp dusters are all the rave now and are always sold out at my local T store. A must have in my home.” – DonaRosita
“I love this duster. Picks up dust in one swipe. Easy to wash just run it under water and squeeze it and you see the dirty water. It’s a must have!” – Irene Fuentes
“This duster is amazing! It gets into every groove, nook and cranny and lifts every bit of dust. It also saves me time. I used to use a wet rag and once the rag was full of dust, it took some time to wash the dust off it before I could continue. With this, the dust washes away completely with a quick rinse. So glad I bought two because I never want to be without this!” – Raquel Couto
If keeping your home in tip-top shape is one of your 2024 resolutions, this set will make reaching that goal a breeze. Given that all of the pieces are reusable and easily washable, you’ll cut down on waste, which I’m sure we all can get behind, too. Not that you need any more reasons to add it to your cart, but QVC is also offering new customers $10 off their first order of $25 with the code NEWYEAR24, so really, all signs point to snagging this deal ASAP.