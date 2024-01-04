This Internet-Famous Scrub Daddy Dusting Set Works Like Magic on Everything from Window Sills to Baseboards — and Even Doubles as a Lint Brush

“I need more! The spray bottle is such good quality and the mist is super fine and perfect. These damp dusters are all the rave now and are always sold out at my local T store. A must have in my home.” – DonaRosita

“I love this duster. Picks up dust in one swipe. Easy to wash just run it under water and squeeze it and you see the dirty water. It’s a must have!” – Irene Fuentes

“This duster is amazing! It gets into every groove, nook and cranny and lifts every bit of dust. It also saves me time. I used to use a wet rag and once the rag was full of dust, it took some time to wash the dust off it before I could continue. With this, the dust washes away completely with a quick rinse. So glad I bought two because I never want to be without this!” – Raquel Couto