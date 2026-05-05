I’m Putting a Shower Caddy in My Kitchen (It’s Brilliant!)

The idea came to me when I saw these adhesive shower bins from Umbra. The bins (which come in a two-pack) are intended to be used as shower caddies that stick to your shower wall with waterproof adhesive strips. Each bin is made of rust-free metal and can hold up to 10 pounds, so you can put bottles of body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, and even a bar of soap in them. Plus, there are two hooks included to hold things like loofahs or small towels.