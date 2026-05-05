I’m Putting a Shower Caddy in My Kitchen (It’s Brilliant!)
I love an unexpected storage hack that makes you do a double take, like using a paper towel holder as a jewelry organizer in the bedroom or putting a vintage butter dish in the living room to hold remotes. These ideas might sound odd, but they are downright brilliant and show just how versatile items can be. Recently, I discovered another smart storage trick that I just can’t wait to try: using a shower caddy in the kitchen.
Why You Should Put a Shower Caddy in the Kitchen
The idea came to me when I saw these adhesive shower bins from Umbra. The bins (which come in a two-pack) are intended to be used as shower caddies that stick to your shower wall with waterproof adhesive strips. Each bin is made of rust-free metal and can hold up to 10 pounds, so you can put bottles of body wash, shampoo, and conditioner, and even a bar of soap in them. Plus, there are two hooks included to hold things like loofahs or small towels.
One look at the caddies and I immediately thought they’d be great on my kitchen backsplash, too — maybe as extra storage for salt, pepper, and oil bottles. It would free up my counter space instantly, I thought. As I scrolled through the product images, I spotted it being used as a spice rack in the kitchen and that just confirmed it for me: These shower caddies are actually kitchen storage gems.
Why a Shower Caddy Is a Brilliant Kitchen Storage Gem
A shower caddy that’s made of two separate bins is perfect for kitchen storage, as you can adjust the height of each one and place them on top of or right alongside each other. Beyond holding jarred spices or bottles of oil, these bins could be used for storing mini cooking utensils or even hanging up a tea towel or an oven mitt (on the hooks).
You could also separate the bins completely and have one by the sink for any of your dishwashing tools, and another by your stove for your cooking items. Additionally, you don’t need to stop at the bathroom or kitchen. Maybe you could use them in the living room or bedroom? The possibilities are truly endless.
Buy: Umbra Cubiko Adhesive Shower Bins, Set of Two, $38