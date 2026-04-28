I’m Putting a Butter Dish in My Living Room (It’s So Practical)

My dining table is actually in my living room, so it would be pretty logical for me to keep a butter dish in there. However, that’s not what TikTok creator spooky_knitwit does with her living room butter dish. In a short and sweet clip, you see her showcasing the ornate silver dish, which looks like an antique, and then taking off the cover to reveal a TV remote. It fits perfectly in a way that makes it seem like a completely obvious storage spot. It’s also a very funny thing to do — and what’s better than laughing while also always knowing where the remote is?