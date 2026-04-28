I’m Putting a Butter Dish in My Living Room (It’s So Practical)
My living room is packed to the gills with books, blanket storage, a makeshift speaker stand that’s really two stools stacked on top of each other, and a lazy Susan meant for cosmetics that instead holds a mix of allergy meds, vitamins, and napkins. But the beauty of having your own space is that you can do whatever you want with it. My strange setup works for me, but I’m always on the lookout for unique new ways to help keep me organized.
I just came across perhaps the funniest and most practical way to use a butter dish in your living room, and it has nothing to do with what you spread on bread.
Why You Should Put a Butter Dish in the Living Room
My dining table is actually in my living room, so it would be pretty logical for me to keep a butter dish in there. However, that’s not what TikTok creator spooky_knitwit does with her living room butter dish. In a short and sweet clip, you see her showcasing the ornate silver dish, which looks like an antique, and then taking off the cover to reveal a TV remote. It fits perfectly in a way that makes it seem like a completely obvious storage spot. It’s also a very funny thing to do — and what’s better than laughing while also always knowing where the remote is?
Some Cute Butter Dishes to Shop
You can, of course, go hunting for vintage butter dishes at your local thrift shop, but I understand not everyone has the time or patience for that. Fortunately, there’s a whole array of dishes out there to suit any style.
If you want something that looks like it could be an heirloom, go with this elegant hand-painted blue and white stoneware dish from McGee & Co. If you prefer a sleeker, more contemporary aesthetic, Wayfair’s Berghoff Cubo stainless steel butter dish looks like something you’d find at an art exhibit.
As it turns out, some people have already found a creative home for their remotes. “My remotes are in a huge vintage ashtray,” one commenter writes, while at least three other people say they keep theirs in a “glass coffin,” which I did not know was such a common possession.
If you also already have a reliable spot for your remote, you can still get plenty of use from a living room butter dish. “I use my grandma’s glass butter dish for my coasters lol,” commenter WGRZ writes, while another person says they use it to store their daily medication.