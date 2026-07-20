She Put a Skirt on Her Sink to Disguise Bathroom Clutter, and Now I’m Going to Copy Her
You’re not alone if the sight of a pedestal sink tucked into a cramped, tiny bathroom makes you longingly sigh. It’s not that these sink types aren’t gorgeous and timeless, but — especially in small bathrooms — it’s definitely a reminder of the essential storage you’re missing out on. And having visible storage bins or freestanding drawers around the sink makes it look even more cluttered.
But one homeowner found a way to quickly and chicly hide all of the visual clutter. Knowing that her small powder room was one of the busiest in the whole house, DIYer Christina (@holymackerelhouse) came up with a solution for storing items like paper towels and napkins with zero organizers needed. This ingenious style hack just requires a sink skirt and a bit of fabric tape.
A Sink Skirt Instantly Creates Storage in Small Bathrooms (See How!)
While it’s possible to add storage baskets or mini plastic drawers beneath a pedestal sink, you might find that it makes a small bathroom feel even more cramped than before. Christina experienced the same challenge and came up with a brilliant solution.
“Hiding a few essentials was just not possible in a cabinet vanity, so we used a cute scalloped shell pedestal sink and added a skirt,” Christina explains. However, you don’t even have to use a pedestal sink to incorporate the skirted look. In the photo below, New York City resident Sarah Ingle added a skirt around the sink cabinet in her tiny bathroom, giving the space a gorgeous, softer look.
The Best Part? Sink Skirts Start at Just $11
Whether you’re looking to hide clutter or add warmth to a sterile bathroom, you’re in luck — these skirts are indeed shoppable, and there’s a huge variety of them to choose from. Unfortunately, Christina’s exact sink skirt isn’t available anymore, but the same Etsy seller has more options — like this gorgeous French trellis skirt. You can customize the width and length to match your sink.
If you wanted to go feel some options IRL, your local Walmart might be the best spot to look. The department store is selling several sink skirts for under $12. This floral option comes in five colorways, including black, purple, green, blue, and navy, and in different sizes.
Celebrate your pedestal sink with a solution that salutes its true beauty — plus, all the newfound space to store essentials quite literally underneath a beautiful skirt. It’ll disguise your clutter and give an otherwise chaotic room a softer touch.
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