The TikTok-Viral Find That’ll Give Your Backsplash an Instant (and Expensive-Looking) Upgrade — No Tools Required
Home renovations and DIYs are one of the staples of my “For You” page on TikTok, which isn’t always ideal. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing before and after videos, but sometimes, it makes me sad that I can’t give my rental apartment the same facelift. Luckily, however, there are creators that focus almost exclusively on renter-friendly home upgrades. I came across Tulip’s no-drill shades on social media, for instance, and later ended up using one to transform the ugly light fixture in my apartment. I’ve indulged in a few other similar nonpermanent additions, like my Jolie showerhead and stick-on shelves.
Lately, I’ve been thinking about giving my kitchen some attention, especially since a particular viral video got on my radar. In a post that now has over a million likes, Smart Tiles shows how easy it is to install its stunning peel-and-stick backsplash. And it truly is gorgeous; it looks exactly like the real thing. You can even use them in your bathroom or fireplace, too, since they’re steam-resistant. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to elevate your space.
What Is the SMART TILES Peel and Stick Backsplash?
For only $38, you’ll get five sheets of backsplash, each of which measure 11.43×9 inches. That should be more than enough to cover a significant amount of your pre-existing tile. With no grout or glue required, you can peel off the cover on the back and smooth it right onto the surface of where you want it. Once each strip is put in place, they’ll hold up impressively — they won’t dislodge from the heat of the stove or shower — and look good while doing it. They’re coated in gel, which makes it look realistic, and also makes them easy to wipe down for cleaning. Smart Tiles says its backsplash won’t budge, peel, or crack 48 hours after application. The brand also claims a hair dryer should easily remove the layer when it comes time to move out. You can also add a layer of painter’s tape underneath if you want that extra bit of safety.
What Amazon Shoppers Are Saying
Average Rating: 4.2/5
“I originally ordered one package of these because I was worried they would look very fake. After I opened them, I was so impressed. I immediately ordered enough for the accent wall in my pantry. They went up so easy, cut with scissors, and made no mess. Now that I see how beautiful they are, I purchased more to have the tile go all the way to the ceiling! I can’t wait until the next batch arrives so I can finish the project. Very impressed, and I would absolutely buy again.” — Becky Grunwald
“It’s so easy to put on, and it looks good! It’s also easy to clean. I just use a multipurpose spray and microfiber cloth after I cook. So far it hasn’t peeled. It’s only been a month so we’ll see if it’s going to last but so far so good! My kitchen required three packs.” — Clarisse
“These were perfect for my kitchen. I’ve been doing a cheap reno, and these stuck on right over the old stick-on tiles. It really revamped the space. Easy to install. They do have a gray tint to them, which went really well with my kitchen, but that can be hard to see in the display pictures they have. They are super easy to clean. I used caulking on the edges, and it made it look even more real. Love!” — Chelsea
Available in the deep green from the viral video as well as eight other colors — they all have a marble look to them — you’ll be amazed at the difference this peel-and-stick tile can make. What’s more, it requires hardly any effort or cash on your part! Sounds like a no-brainer to me.
Buy: SMART TILES Peel and Stick Backsplash, $37.98
AT Deals and Steals
Find the top deals on products you love by signing up for our weekly Deals & Steals newsletter today.