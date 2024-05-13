Newsletters

This Editor-Loved Suitcase with a Carry-On Closet Is on Major Sale Just in Time for Summer Travel

I take my luggage very seriously — and you probably do, too, if you’ve also experienced a faulty suitcase while on vacation. Whether a wheel gets stuck, a zipper breaks, it doesn’t fit in the overhead bin, or it simply isn’t spacious enough for all of your clothes, a luggage mishap will cast a shadow over an otherwise stellar trip. Investing in a quality suitcase is necessary to prevent that from ever happening again. Seriously, don’t underestimate the impact an above-and-beyond bag will have on your travel experience.

My AT teammates are of a similar mind, so when a suitcase gets their approval, you can be sure that it’s worth the splurge. Solgaard’sCarry-On Closet, which has a built-in clothes storage system, earned a gushing review from our commerce editor and hundreds of AT readers love it, too. (It was our top seller last year.) When I saw that the travel brand was putting on a huge sale just in time for summer travel, I knew I had to get it on your radar ASAP. The aforementioned carry-on is 15% off, along with tons of other gems. Plus, with orders over $199, you’ll get a free Lifekit toiletry organizer. Check out the best finds below!

Original Carry-On Closet, Medium
Solgaard
$275.00
was $325.00

You truly won’t believe how much you can fit in this compact suitcase. Just take it from Britt, our commerce editor: “I was able to fit a large packing cube that was stuffed with three caftans and two belts, along with my CHI handheld steamer, into the space, and there was still room for a few small items. Best of all, I didn’t have to force it closed!”

Check-In Closet Original, Medium
Solgaard
$310.00
was $365.00

If you want to get the same effect in a full-size suitcase, Solgaard has an option for that, too. The medium Check-In can squeeze in up to 10 outfits (or nine days' worth of clothing). And I’d be remiss not to mention that it’s also made of the brand’s “unbreakable” polycarbonate shell, which can handle anything your travels (or the TSA) throw at it.

Venture Backpack
Solgaard
$199.00
was $245.00

I recently took the Venture Backpack out for a spin and immediately came to understand the Solgaard hype. If you don’t want to worry about a suitcase during your trip, this ingenious find is the answer. It has an impressive number of pockets — including one meant exclusively for your laptop — plus the brand’s signature FlowCloset system.

Voyager Weekender
Solgaard
$220.00
was $265.00

You guessed it — you can also get the system in duffel bag form. Like the backpack, it’s constructed with ultra-durable Shore-Tex fabric and offers a luxe design. “I travel for a living, and it’s better than my Baggolini and Tumi luggage,” one shopper said. “You can carry a lot inside and two bottles on the outside. Glides onto my Solgaard roller bag. Best bag ever!”

Carry-On Closet Lite
Solgaard
$210.00
was $245.00

If you’re doing some international traveling this year, the Lite version of the carry-on is guaranteed to be accepted by all airlines, including European budget carriers. It also features a handy TSA-approved lock and USB port, so you’ll never be without a charge when you need it.

