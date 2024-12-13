This “Powerful” $60 Scrubber Gets My Bathroom Sparkling Clean in Half the Time (It’s a Game-Changer!)
Just like the many people who trust handwashing dishes over their dishwasher, I’ve always been of the mind that the best tools in my arsenal for deep home cleaning are my own two hands. That could be because my parents would task me and my siblings with cleaning the baseboards during the big weekend cleanups, but it’s also just incredibly satisfying to see a sparkling job well done.
The older I’ve gotten, the more I seek out more efficient cleaning methods that are still highly effective. While I prefer a self-emptying vacuum over a broom and a hands-free spin mop over a traditional mop and bucket, I haven’t looked into too many smaller cleaning devices. That is, until I tried out the Sonic Power Electric Scrubber.
What Is the Sonic Power Electric Scrubber?
Sonic Power’s best-selling Electric Scrubber is a cordless and rechargeable device that takes the hard work out of tough scrubbing. It’s equipped to clean both hard and soft surfaces from tile grout to carpet, and features a clear display on the handle that lets you know the battery percentage at any given moment.
Lightweight yet powerful, the electric scrubber has a waterproof design that makes it suitable for cleaning sinks and showers. The brush head is also detachable so you can clean it with ease or swap it out with another Sonic Power brush head that’s included in the set. In total, the Electric Scrubber comes with four brush heads, including the hard brush, soft brush, scouring brush, and polishing brush. That means, as soon as it arrives, you’re a battery charge away from scrubbing out your home’s nastiest messes in an instant.
Why I Love the Sonic Power Electric Scrubber
The first time I ever used the Electric Scrubber was when I needed to scrub and scour the wall over my bathtub to install a (renter-friendly) shelving unit and showerhead. Immediately, I was impressed! The scrubber held a charge through multiple rounds with the hard brush head followed by the scouring head to ensure the surface was clean and smooth for the mounting adhesive. The true test, however, was how well it would perform on my sink.
After years of procrastinating, we finally called in plumbers to help with some drain and faucet issues that needed to be handled by professionals. When all was said and done, I had a fully operational shower and sink (with a brand-new stopper!), but a mess was left behind. There was black gunk around the drain, leftover toothpaste, and other grime coating the basin. Now, my sink does have a speckled tan finish, but it’s not usually that dirty. On the plus side, it was the perfect opportunity to see what Sonic Power’s scrubber could do.
I sprayed the sink down with my favorite bathroom cleaner from Branch Basics, let it sink for a few minutes, then went to town. Before my eyes, the sink stains were brushed away, including the dark spot around the drain that I thought for sure was there for good. I usually scrub down my sink with bathroom spray and a rag, and it usually takes me a few passes to clean up the stuck-on messes. The Sonic Power Electric Scrubber took care of my entire sink in less than half the time it takes me to do it all by hand. Even better, I didn’t have to worry about a cord getting in the way!
If you’re looking for an affordable and powerful electric scrubber for your bathroom, kitchen, or even your baseboards, the Sonic Power Electric Scrubber is worth checking out. The included extra brush heads are especially handy for all sorts of jobs! I didn’t think I’d ever hop on the electric scrub brush bandwagon, but it really does make the cleaning process so much easier to do — and it’s so much easier on my hands.
Buy: Sonic Power Electric Scrubber, $59