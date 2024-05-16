If you’ve spent any time on social media (or in the real world too, I guess) this year, you’re probably well aware of Stanley tumblers. The reusable water bottle brand has soared in popularity among Gen Z thanks to its accommodating straw and handle, and wide range of designs, many of which are limited-edition and sell out almost immediately. If you’re looking to get into Stanley cups in time for warmer weather beverages or simply add to your collection, you’ll be happy to know that another exclusive Stanley tumbler is currently available at a Starbucks near you.