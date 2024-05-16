Starbucks Is Selling a “Beautiful” New Stanley Tumbler (You’ll Want 3!)
If you’ve spent any time on social media (or in the real world too, I guess) this year, you’re probably well aware of Stanley tumblers. The reusable water bottle brand has soared in popularity among Gen Z thanks to its accommodating straw and handle, and wide range of designs, many of which are limited-edition and sell out almost immediately. If you’re looking to get into Stanley cups in time for warmer weather beverages or simply add to your collection, you’ll be happy to know that another exclusive Stanley tumbler is currently available at a Starbucks near you.
Just in time for summer, the iconic coffee brand recently introduced a new line of seasonal drinkware, including a stunning 40-ounce Sunset Gradient “quencher” Stanley cup. According to the official product description, the cup “feature[s] the warm and yellow hues of a summer sunset, [and] can maximize hydration during any hot day.” The cup is beautiful, but comes at a price of $54.95.
TikTokers who got their hands on the shimmering new tumblers are showing them off, and commenters are loving it. “Such a pretty cup,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “It’s beautiful.”
The mad rush to grab Target’s exclusive Valentine’s Day-themed Stanley cups back in January resulted in stampedes and even fights. However, you’ll have a better chance of securing Starbucks’ new cup, which is selling in participating retail locations. In other words, both brick-and-mortar Starbucks cafés and Starbucks locations located inside of Target stores are fair game.
Still, don’t wait long to get your hands on it while supplies last. Limited-edition Stanley products are often listed online at dramatically higher prices, with one 40-ounce tumbler currently retailing for a whopping $80 on eBay.
Plus, using reusable Starbucks products can save you money on your next latte. Starbucks Rewards members who bring a clean, reusable cup to participating stores will earn 25 stars, in addition to 10 cents off their beverage, regardless of whether they order on the Starbucks app, in the drive-thru, or inside the café.
You can read more about the cup and the rest of Starbucks’ 2024 summer collection here. And note that there’s a purchase limit of three tumblers per customer per day.