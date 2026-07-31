Stasher’s Back-to-School Sale Is Live: Save 30% on Our Favorite Plastic-Free Essentials

Jamey Powell
Jamey Powell
Jamey is a writer, editor, and producer living in Brooklyn, NY.
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collection of stasher bags in blue and green hues
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Credit: Stasher

If you can believe it, back-to-school shopping is upon us once more. And, while you’re stocking up on binders and pencils, don’t forget about lunchtime! Luckily, the sustainable storage brand Stasher has everything you need to make sure everyone in your family is set up for packed-lunch success. 

I’m a big Stasher fan myself, and I use their dishwasher-friendly silicone bags and stretch lids all the time in my kitchen and toiletry bag. But now the brand has expanded their recyclable and reusable storage options to include some cute, cafeteria-ready bags that kids will love. Better yet, from July 31- August 10, you can take 30% off sitewide, and there will even be special “Daily Deals” dropped throughout the sale.  Ready to simplify lunchtime and reduce your carbon footprint while you’re at it? Scroll on to see some of the best deals during the Stasher Back-to-School promotion.

Best Stasher Back-to-School Sale Deals

Recyclable Paper Bags 4-Pack
$39$37

Plastic bags are so last school year. These recyclable paper bags are awesome for dry foods, like snacks and sandwiches, and feature an easy peel-and-stick adhesive to keep food secure. The four pack comes with 50 of each adorable pattern (bees and dinos), and there’s also a designated space to write a note of encouragement for the day. You can also buy these recyclable paper bags in an 8-pack, for even more savings.

$37 at Stasher
Kids Lunch Kit 3-Pack
$50$45

If you like the kid-friendly aesthetic of the recyclable bags above, but need a little more leak insurance, check out this lunch kit. It comes with two dishwasher- and microwave-safe silicone bags, which fit perfectly inside a machine-washable, plastic-free lunchbox. The kit is available in two cute patterns: bees or dinos

$45 at Stasher
Complete School Lunch Kit 5-Pack
$69$62

Why not have it all? The Complete School Lunch Kit 5-Pack includes two silicone Stasher bags (snack and sandwich size), two sizes of recyclable paper bags (snack and sandwich size, 50 of each), and the adorable matching lunch bag. As with the other picks above, you can choose from between the bee or dino design.

$62 at Stasher
Sandwich Bag
$14$10

The designs of the above bundles are definitely geared toward littles — but Stasher has plenty of reusable sandwich bags for bigger kids, too. This BPA-free bag is made from food-grade silicone and has a leak-free seal to keep moisture locked tight. It comes in a handful of fun colors, like raspberry, sea urchin, and deep ocean blue.

$10 at Stasher
Rectangle Stretch Lids 2-Pack
$33$26

School nights often call for easy meals, and easy meals often call for a casserole dish. These stretchy silicone lids fit perfectly over 9x13 and 8x8 inch dishes, so you can pop the entire thing in the fridge instead of transferring your leftovers to tupperware. They have a secure seal to keep food fresh, and they’re even dishwasher, microwave, and oven safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Best of all, each lid replaces up to 10 rolls of plastic wrap (!).

$26 at Stasher
Bamboo Drying Rack
$15

Reusable silicone bags rock, but their shape can make them tricky to dry. That’s where Stasher’s Bamboo Drying Rack comes in. AT Lifestyle Director Stephanie Nguyen says, “I love how easy it is to set up the bamboo rack on your counter (I like to place it right by my sink) and then disassemble and put it away in a cabinet when you’re not using it. It’s such a simple and sleek design, but it’s brilliant in its construction and practical usage.”

$15 at Stasher

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