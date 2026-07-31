Stasher’s Back-to-School Sale Is Live: Save 30% on Our Favorite Plastic-Free Essentials
If you can believe it, back-to-school shopping is upon us once more. And, while you’re stocking up on binders and pencils, don’t forget about lunchtime! Luckily, the sustainable storage brand Stasher has everything you need to make sure everyone in your family is set up for packed-lunch success.
I’m a big Stasher fan myself, and I use their dishwasher-friendly silicone bags and stretch lids all the time in my kitchen and toiletry bag. But now the brand has expanded their recyclable and reusable storage options to include some cute, cafeteria-ready bags that kids will love. Better yet, from July 31- August 10, you can take 30% off sitewide, and there will even be special “Daily Deals” dropped throughout the sale. Ready to simplify lunchtime and reduce your carbon footprint while you’re at it? Scroll on to see some of the best deals during the Stasher Back-to-School promotion.
Best Stasher Back-to-School Sale Deals
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