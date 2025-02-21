The Container Store’s “Sticky” Closet Rod Trick Is Totally Brilliant
You might have experienced this frustrating situation: You’re in a rush in the morning, trying to find the exact clothing item you need to wear for the day, and just when you thought it couldn’t get even more aggravating, as you try to move your clothes around to locate said item, the hangers keep getting stuck on the closet rod. Like an overstuffed drawer that won’t close or the right kitchen utensil just out of reach, a sticky (or screeching!) metal closet rod is one of those small frustrations in a closet that you frankly don’t have time for — and certainly don’t have the time to figure out how to fix.
Until now, that is! The Container Store recently shared a super-easy, fast fix for this irritating problem — and all you need is one simple product that you likely already have stashed away in a kitchen drawer. Recently, The Container Store shared this closet rod hack on their Instagram feed to easily resolve the issue of a “sticky” closet rod. All you have to do is take a sheet of wax paper and rub it against the entire curtain rod. Be amazed at how easily your hangers will glide (with no stickiness!) after trying this hack.
The trick is that the small amount of wax from the paper will apply to the rod, creating a slicker, more slippery surface, which allows the hangers to move more easily. While it might seem unconventional to use wax paper on a closet rod, commenters on the post are acknowledging the brilliance of this hack and the use of simple wax paper.
“I learned this trick years ago when I worked at a clothing store! Works so well!!” shared one user, while another commented on the savvy use of wax paper. “The same trick my mom used in the ’80s to get our backyard slide smoother.” As it turns out there’s a plethora of ways to use wax paper around your home!
If you don’t have any wax paper on hand, consider purchasing some the next time you make a grocery run. Your future self might just thank you after you’re able to use the wax paper and quickly find what you need in your closet.