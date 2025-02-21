You might have experienced this frustrating situation: You’re in a rush in the morning, trying to find the exact clothing item you need to wear for the day, and just when you thought it couldn’t get even more aggravating, as you try to move your clothes around to locate said item, the hangers keep getting stuck on the closet rod. Like an overstuffed drawer that won’t close or the right kitchen utensil just out of reach, a sticky (or screeching!) metal closet rod is one of those small frustrations in a closet that you frankly don’t have time for — and certainly don’t have the time to figure out how to fix.