The Powerful $65 Scrubber That’ll Get Your Bathroom Sparkling in Half the Time (and Save Your Back)
There’s nothing better than finding a tool that can make one of the most loathsome cleaning tasks easier and, dare I say, enjoyable. Scrubbing a tub is never fun, but it is a necessary evil. So, how do you make this back-breaking chore easier? With an electric scrub brush! If you’ve been on social media lately, you’ve likely seen videos of these devices being used, with all of their attachments, to take a dirty, dingy bathroom from, frankly, gross, to something worthy of a spot on an HGTV show. And if you’ve been looking to add one of these tools to your arsenal, there has never been a better time.
The only thing we love more than a smart cleaning tool is scoring said tool at a great price, and right now you can save big on a fan favorite pick: the Sun Joe Indoor/Outdoor Cordless Power Scrubbing Brush — but you have to act fast.
What is the Sun Joe Indoor/Outdoor Cordless Power Scrubbing Brush?
Designed to tackle dirt and grime from any spot in your home, the Sun Joe Indoor/Outdoor Cordless Power Scrubbing Brush is a true powerhouse. Available in two colors, it comes with four brush heads, a cordless (and extendable) body, and features two speeds — a low 600 rpm and high 1000 rpm for especially stubborn messes. And say goodbye to wasting money on costly single-use batteries — this device is rechargeable! But the best part? It can be used inside and out. Yep, that means it truly can take on any tough cleaning challenge, whether it be a bathroom, a kitchen, a car, or more.
What QVC Shoppers Are Saying
“I just received this product and I’m in love!!! I had a tough stain on my kitchen floor and it was so easy to remove with this scrubber. I like that it is cordless so I’m tripping over the cords!! Lightweight and easy to use. Highly recommend!!”
“This product works well beyond what I ever imagined! I have used it for everything! I have tried pressure washing my siding with lousy results and this took the gunk off in minutes with no chemicals, just water! I have also used it to clean my bathtub and the rims on my car!”
“This cordless 360° spin brush is awesome. I’ve been looking for a better and more efficient way to clean my showers. This is definitely the product I’ve been looking for. It’s so easy to use. I love that it’s cordless and it cleans very well. You just turn it on and go.”
The Sun Joe Indoor/Outdoor Cordless Power Scrubbing Brush normally comes in at $72, but for a limited time, you can score it for just $65 when you pick it up from QVC today. However, you’re going to have to jump on it — this sale is limited and this brush has been flying off the shelf. So what are you waiting for? Those spring cleaning tasks aren’t going to take care of themselves — though with this brush, it might just feel like they are.
Buy: Sun Joe Indoor/Outdoor Cordless Power Scrubbing Brush, $64.98 (normally $72)