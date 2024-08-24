Target Is Selling the “Cutest” Bag Clips for Only $6 (I Want Every Set!)
If you love adding useful kitchen gadgets, tools, and accessories that also bring some “cuteness” to your home as much as I do (think: an egg-shaped spatula to flip eggs with, or a strawberry tumbler to serve strawberry lemonade in), then you’re going to want to head to your local Target.
Spotted on the Instagram account @target_junkie are these cute bag clips that’ll make storing and organizing your bags of chips, bread, snacks, and other pantry goods a lot more fun. The bag clips come in so many fun, adorable options, including toast, mushrooms, smiley faces, avocado, cat, and flowers. Target is selling these in a pack of eight for only $6 — which comes out to a little over $1 per clip — which is a great deal in my book.
I for one have got my eyes on the toast clips, and the commenters on the video are just as excited as I am about these amazing finds. “Omg these are adorable!!!” shared one commenter, and “I cannot with the cuteness of the mushrooms! 🍄 😍” said another.
Because these bag clips are being sold at a total bargain, you might want to stock up on a number of the different options available. They are so good to use all over your home, as well as on the go. Bring them along with you on a beach day or road trip to gather and close up snack bags and miscellaneous food items.
And if you are looking for more adorable finds from Target, check out its latest fall decor drop or grab these stackable drawers that come in cute color options.
Buy: Cook With Color 8pc Toast Bag Clip Buddies, $5.99