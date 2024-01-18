Target’s “Stunning” $5 Ceramic and Glass Mugs Have Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time
From colorful glassware to cute mugs, charming drinkware is almost as important as the beverage inside the cup. Luckily, Target’s Threshold line has the next great mug that you need to fill out your ever-expanding collection.
The 16 oz Moira ceramic mug is only $5 and comes in four neutral colors: gray, black, cream, and tan. As if those aren’t enough options, Threshold also unveiled a trio of 18.5 oz glass ribbed mugs in clear, black, and brown. Regardless of your drink’s temperature, cold and hot beverages are fit for each cup, plus they’d look extremely cute on a dinner table. A variety of the mugs were spotted at Target by Instagram account @target_junkie, and the comment section is raving.
The brown glass mug seems to be the standout of the selection, and shoppers are swiftly heading to Target to purchase more than one. “I purchased one tonight,” someone commented. “It was the only one on the shelf. I’m waiting for them to put more out and will check back in a couple of days.”
According to the reviews on Target’s website, the clear mug is “so light” and the “perfect size.” And the ribbed black mug is “stunning,” but shoppers stated that its color is more of a “chocolate brown” than a black. Either way, both have great reviews and such a low price, so it’s a great time to stock your cabinet with fancy drink-ware.
Considering the cold weather, this is a perfect opportunity to invest in fun mugs for hot chocolate, tea, and late night lattes. You’ll thank yourself once you’re cozied up in a blanket with a warm beverage. During your next Target visit, keep an eye out for the retailer’s popular $7 cocktail glasses.
Buy: 18.5oz Glass Ribbed Mug Brown, $5