Target’s “Stunning” $5 Ceramic and Glass Mugs Have Shoppers Buying 2 at a Time

The 16 oz Moira ceramic mug is only $5 and comes in four neutral colors: gray, black, cream, and tan. As if those aren’t enough options, Threshold also unveiled a trio of 18.5 oz glass ribbed mugs in clear, black, and brown. Regardless of your drink’s temperature, cold and hot beverages are fit for each cup, plus they’d look extremely cute on a dinner table. A variety of the mugs were spotted at Target by Instagram account @target_junkie, and the comment section is raving.