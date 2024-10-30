If you love setting up your mini Christmas village during the holiday season just as much as you love strolling the aisles of Target, then you need to check out this new Target find. Available right now in Target’s Bullseye’s Playground is a mini Target store that’s frosted with faux snow and lit from within. It’s meant to be tucked into your existing Christmas village — or, you know, it could definitely become the star of the show, too.