Target’s Adorable Mini Holiday Find Is Finally Back in Stores — And It’s Just $5
If you love setting up your mini Christmas village during the holiday season just as much as you love strolling the aisles of Target, then you need to check out this new Target find. Available right now in Target’s Bullseye’s Playground is a mini Target store that’s frosted with faux snow and lit from within. It’s meant to be tucked into your existing Christmas village — or, you know, it could definitely become the star of the show, too.
“My Target just stocked this adorable Target store holiday decoration!” the creator behind the Target Gems Instagram account wrote in a recent caption. “They light up and are so cute! A must for any Target addict.”
And as if this little find couldn’t get any sweeter, it’s just $5.
Target actually introduced this adorable little store to its Christmas collection last year, and people have been waiting to see if it was going to make a comeback this season. Luckily, it has, and it’s available to shop right now in stores.
“Got one last year for my sister-in-law, and didn’t find another one for myself. Glad they brought it back this season,” one Target shopper wrote in their review.
Another person commented on the Target Gems post, “Finally got my hands on this — I missed out on it last year.”
Because this is a Bullseye’s Playground exclusive item, you can only purchase it at Target locations and not on Target’s website. You can, however, use the website to check to see if your local store has them in stock.
Grab one of these hilarious little Targets for your own Christmas village or for your Target-obsessed friend. Because it’s just not the holiday season without 18 Target runs every single week, right?