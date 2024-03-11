Target Is Making Major Changes to the Way You Shop (and You’ll Love the Perks!)
On March 5, Target announced its making major changes to its Circle Rewards program, and shoppers are going to love the new perks. The changes, which will go into effect in April 2024, were first announced on Target’s corporate website and include three new options that double down on benefits for casual shoppers and Circle card holders alike.
Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer for the brand, shared that the “new Target Circle Experience was designed to flex and grow with our guests to deliver more value and ease — no matter how they choose to shop with us — so every visit feels personal, rewarding, and made just for you.”
So what do shoppers have to look forward to?
The three new Circle benefits span Target Circle, a brand-new Target Circle Card, and an all-new Target Circle 360 membership and make getting access to deals and discounts easier than ever before. So if you’ve been waiting to bring home your $1 Target Easter cup haul or to stock up on these gorgeous $5 Target garden finds, now’s the time.
The traditional Target Circle program is getting a new look that launches April 7 and will be available to every member. Deals will automatically be applied at checkout to all free Circle members. You won’t have to waste a minute trying to track down a QR code or scan coupons — they’ll automatically be available in your account and added to all applicable purchases at checkout. The traditional Circle program will remain free, and you’ll still rack up points and deals the more you shop.
The brand is folding its Target RedCards into a new Target Circle Card, which will offer members an extra 5% off every day, and that’s on top of the Target Circle deals automatically applied to your cart. Benefits on the Circle Card include no-rush returns (that’s 30 extra days to return items), free two-day shipping, and special pricing for anyone who wants to join the Target Circle 360 program. You can read more about the Target RedCard tiered offerings on Target.com, which include credit, debit, and reloadable card options.
Target’s third and final perk also launches April 7. It’s a new paid membership, dubbed the Target Circle 360 program, and includes free same-day shipping from Shipt (which promises “delivery in as little as an hour with no delivery fees,” according to the Target corporate site), free two-day shipping, no-rush returns, and all the benefits of the Target Circle programs, like automatic deals, personalized bonuses, and much more. You’ll also have the ability to ship items straight to your door — or someone else’s — through Shipt, which makes swift work of sending groceries to loved ones or making good on a last-minute gift.
Right now, Target’s offering shoppers a first-year membership to Target Circle 360 for $49 if you sign up between April 7 and May 18, 2024.
No matter what level you sign up at, you won’t want to miss out.