Target Is Making Major Changes to the Way You Shop (and You’ll Love the Perks!)

Target’s third and final perk also launches April 7. It’s a new paid membership, dubbed the Target Circle 360 program, and includes free same-day shipping from Shipt (which promises “delivery in as little as an hour with no delivery fees,” according to the Target corporate site), free two-day shipping, no-rush returns, and all the benefits of the Target Circle programs, like automatic deals, personalized bonuses, and much more. You’ll also have the ability to ship items straight to your door — or someone else’s — through Shipt, which makes swift work of sending groceries to loved ones or making good on a last-minute gift.



Right now, Target’s offering shoppers a first-year membership to Target Circle 360 for $49 if you sign up between April 7 and May 18, 2024.



No matter what level you sign up at, you won’t want to miss out.